Soon, Google Search will show limited results on desktop browsers: Details

Reportedly, Google will show search results in a pagination format. It essentially means there will be limited results on the search home page, with more results available in subsequent pages

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 12:28 PM IST
Google will do away with continuous scrolling in search results for desktop from June 26 and from mobile in the coming months. According to a report by Search Engine Land, a news and information site for the search engine industry, a Google spokesperson has confirmed that continuous scroll will be removed today from desktop search results and the feature will be removed from mobile results in the coming months.

Before the continual scrolling was launched, users had to manually click on the next button to move to the succeeding page. Google is going back to the old system on desktop. A pagination bar will appear as a footer in the search results where users can move to the following page of search results by clicking on “Next” or choosing the number of page they want to see. On mobile devices, users will have to tap on the "More results" button that will appear at the bottom of the page to move to the next page.

Google told Search Engine Land that “this change is to allow the search company to serve the search results faster on more searches, instead of automatically loading results that users haven’t explicitly requested.”

The continuous scrolling was introduced for mobile devices in October 2021 and then for desktop in late 2022.

This change arrives the day after Google has started rolling out Gemini AI in the side panel of workspace apps such as Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drive, as announced during the I/O developers conference in May. The US-based software giant has made the Gemini AI available.

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 12:28 PM IST

