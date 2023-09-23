Home / Technology / Tech News / PhonePe announces Indus Appstore; invites Android developers to list apps

PhonePe announces Indus Appstore; invites Android developers to list apps

App listings on the Indus Appstore Developer Platform will be free for the first year, following which a nominal annual fee will apply

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2023 | 2:02 PM IST
PhonePe on Saturday announced the launch of the Indus Appstore developer platform, and invited all Android app developers to list their applications on it.

These apps will be listed on the soon-to-be launched "Made-in-India" Indus Appstore, offering a localised experience in 12 languages, tailored for Indian audiences, according to a release.

"PhonePe, today announced the launch of the Indus Appstore Developer Platform... Indus Appstore is inviting all Android app developers to register and upload their apps using the self-serve developer platform "www.indusappstore.com," it said.

App listings on the Indus Appstore Developer Platform will be free for the first year, following which a nominal annual fee will apply.

"The Indus Appstore will not charge developers any platform fee or commission for in-app payments. Developers will be free to integrate any payment gateway of their choice inside their own apps," the release added.

The Appstore will also have a 'Launch Pad' for new developers to onboard their apps and provide them with better visibility and search optimisation.

Topics :PhonePeApp StoreAndroid

First Published: Sep 23 2023 | 2:02 PM IST

