Soon, Samsung might roll out Android 16 beta for select Galaxy smartphones

Google officially unveiled Android 16 during its Android Show: I/O Edition, followed by additional announcements at the Google I/O 2025 keynote. The first Quarterly Platform Release Beta 1 (QPR1) build of Android 16 has already started rolling out for select Pixel devices. Now, attention is turning to Samsung, which is expected to begin its own beta rollout soon—starting with the Galaxy S25 series.

Earlier this month, Samsung confirmed that its One UI 8 skin, based on Android 16, would be launching in the “summer”—indicating that beta testing could begin later this month.

According to a report by 9to5Google, Samsung has hinted on its official website that the Android 16 beta will soon be available on select Samsung smartphones. Several support pages spotted on Samsung’s regional websites suggest that One UI 8 beta testing may be imminent for devices in key markets such as the US, Germany, the UK, India, and Poland.

While these pages don’t offer detailed information about One UI 8 features, their presence strongly suggests that internal testing is underway. This mirrors Samsung’s typical rollout strategy for past Android versions, where beta testing is gradually expanded across regions and models before a wider release.

The stable version of One UI 8, running Android 16, is expected to make its debut with Samsung’s upcoming foldable smartphones, which are set to be unveiled in July.

What’s in Android 16 QPR1 beta build

Google’s latest Android 16 QPR1 beta introduces a wide range of design refinements and feature upgrades to Pixel smartphones, with a strong focus on customisation, multitasking, and user interface consistency. Leading the update is the integration of the Material 3 Expressive design language, which brings bold visuals and a more cohesive look across the operating system. A new “Effects” section enhances wallpaper customisation with AI-powered tools that allow users to add shape framing, live weather overlays, and cinematic 3D animations. The lock screen receives a streamlined layout, including clearer clock previews, a colour intensity slider, and grid-based shortcuts for easier navigation. Notification handling has also been revamped, offering Compact and Full list views, smoother swipe gestures, and expanded settings for managing alert visibility and sensitivity.

Multitasking sees significant improvements with a redesigned Recents menu, now displaying apps in a consistent four-tile layout for better usability—particularly on foldable devices like the Pixel Fold. The update also replaces older icon-based options with a pill-shaped drop-down menu positioned directly on app cards, making it easier to manage tasks. Additional refinements include an updated volume panel and a new audio-sharing feature that allows multiple users to listen to the same audio source. The At a Glance widget, while still non-removable, has been reduced in size to create space for an extra row of apps or widgets on the home screen.

The Settings app has been visually overhauled with category-specific pastel-coloured icons, replacing the previous monochrome design. This change aligns with the broader Material 3 aesthetic, offering a more vibrant and modern user experience without altering functionality. Taken together, these updates reflect Google’s ongoing efforts to deliver a more personalised, accessible, and visually engaging Android interface—paving the way for the eventual full release of Android 16 later this year.