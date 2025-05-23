Friday, May 23, 2025 | 04:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Gadgets / HONOR launches 400 series smartphones with 200MP main camera: Check specs

HONOR launches 400 series smartphones with 200MP main camera: Check specs

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets, the HONOR 400 series features a 200 MP primary camera and packs a 6,000mAh battery

HONOR 400 series

HONOR 400 series (Image: HONOR)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

HONOR has launched its HONOR 400 and HONOR 400 Pro in the select markets. At the global launch event held in Paris, France, the company revealed the key specifications and details of the smartphones. The HONOR 400 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen, whereas the HONOR 400 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.
 
While not yet official, HONOR 400 series smartphones are expected to be available in India in coming months. Here are the details:

HONOR 400 Series: Details

The HONOR 400 Pro sports a large 6.7-inch AMOLED display of 2,800x1,280 resolution and a peak HDR brightness of 5,000 nits. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.
 
 
For camera, HONOR 400 Pro smartphone features a 200MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The main camera is assisted by a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 50 MP telephoto lens that also gets OIS support. At the front, there is a 50MP camera for selfies, video calls and more. The Pro model is available in three colourways: Lunar Grey, Tidal Blue, Midnight Black.

The HONOR 400 sports a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 2,736x1,264 resolution. It also gets a peak HDR brightness of 5,000 nits and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.
 
For camera, HONOR 400 smartphone features a 200MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. At the front, there is a 50MP camera for selfies, video calls and more. The smartphone is available in four colourways: Desert Gold, Meteor Silver, Midnight Black, and Tidal Blue.
 
Both the smartphones pack a 6,000mAh battery with a 100W wired charging support. Additionally, the Pro variant supports 50W wireless charging. The standard smartphone is rated IP66 for dust and water resistance while the Pro variant is IP68/69 rated.
Both the smartphones run Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0, offering AI-powered features such as AI Editing, AI Image to Video, AI Eraser, AI Outpainting, and more.

HONOR 400 Pro : Specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch OLED display, 2800x1280 resolution, 5000 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: up to 512GB
  • Rear camera: 200MP primary(OIS)+ 12MP ultra-wide+ 50 MP telephoto 
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 6000mAh, 100W wired charging, 50W wireless charging
  • Protection: IP68/69

HONOR 400: Specifications

  • Display: 6.55-inch OLED display, 2736×1264 resolution, 5000 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset
  • RAM: up to 12GB
  • Storage: up to 512GB
  • Rear camera: 200MP primary(OIS)+ 12MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 6000mAh, 100W wired charging
  • Protection: IP66

First Published: May 23 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

