Call of Duty Black Ops 6's Season 4 kicks off May 29: Key details, roadmap

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's Season 4 will be rolled out on May 29. It brings new maps, zombies, warzone, and more. It will also bring new weapons and other enhancements

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 2:44 PM IST
Activision has released key details on Call of Duty’s website about the content as well as the roadmap for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 4. As per the announcement, Season 4 is set to kick off on May 29, 2025. It is introducing new content and also making a return of some OG aspects. The new season is introducing three new maps: Shutdown, Fugitive 6v6 maps and the Blitz Strike Map.
 
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s Season 4 will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Here are the details of what Activision has announced.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 4 – Details

New maps, modes, and multiplayer upgrades
 
Season 4 brings five Multiplayer maps, including three new maps at launch—Shutdown, Fugitive, and Blitz—followed by Eclipse and a remastered Fringe mid-season. Each offers diverse layouts, from Icelandic prison compounds to neon nightclubs. New modes like Team Elimination, One in the Chamber, and Party Ops expand gameplay variety, while the return of the Grim Reaper Scorestreak and a new season of Ranked Play adds competitive intensity.

Players can also unlock five new weapons, including the LC10 SMG and FFAR 1 Assault Rifle, and use new attachments like the G-Grip and full-auto conversion mods. The Battle Pass features the return of Stitch and introduces the mysterious Omen as the BlackCell Operator, alongside over 130 unlockable rewards.
 
Zombies mode revives grief and competitive chaos
 
Zombies mode gets a major refresh with the return of Grief, a 4v4 mode where teams use Capture Zones to sabotage opponents. Eleven Grief arenas are available at launch, with indirect PvP mechanics and timed debuffs like weapon nerfs and zombie ambushes.
 
Additional updates include new GobbleGums, the Shatter Blast ammo mod, and limited-time challenges like Starting Room and Abomination Challenge. Leaderboard events such as King of the Dead and Master of Grief add layers of competition.
Warzone expands with new POI, modes, and ranked play
 
Warzone adds The Overlook, a towering new skyscraper POI in Downtown Verdansk with ziplines, cranes, and dynamic combat zones. The 52v52 Clash Mode returns, joined mid-season by Havoc Royale and Resurgence Casual. Two Ranked Play tracks—Battle Royale and Resurgence—offer new challenges and seasonal rewards.
First Published: May 23 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

