Soon, you can personalise Google Discover feed using text prompts: Report

Google is reportedly testing a new experimental feature called “Tailor your feed” for Discover, which lets users customise their content feed using simple, natural language prompts. According to a report by 9To5Google, the tool allows people to directly tell Google what topics, formats or tones they want to see and what they want to avoid. This is said to give users more control over recommendations. Earlier, Discover mainly relied on user behaviour such as searches, reading history and options like “Not interested” to adjust content.

Google’s ‘Tailor your feed’: How it works

According to the report, Google is moving beyond simple options like “Not interested” by allowing users to customise Discover using natural language prompts. Users can ask for specific topics, share goals or ongoing projects, adjust the tone of their feed, or block content they no longer want to see. For example, someone training for a half-marathon can request training tips, while another user may choose to take a break from political news.

ALSO READ: Apple Fitness+ subscription services now available in India: Check plans The tool can also be used to refine recommendations that users already receive. For example, someone who enjoys recipes can ask for only dairy-free options. Users can also customise formats and sources by requesting more videos, more content from a specific publisher, or even asking for a calmer and more relaxed overall feel to their Discover feed. As reported, Google allows follow-up prompts, and users can refine their preferences through an ongoing conversation, just like other AI-based tools. Google said Discover’s AI updates the feed instantly and remembers these preferences, which can be changed at any time. A history icon in the prompt box links to the user’s activity page.