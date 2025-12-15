Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Phone beta rolls out 'Expressive Calling' with DND bypass option

Google Phone beta rolls out 'Expressive Calling' with DND bypass option

Google Phone app's latest beta introduces expressive calling feature, letting users mark calls as urgent with animated alerts, visual cues, and optional DND interruption

Google Phone's expressive calling feature
Google Phone's expressive calling feature
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 1:38 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
After announcing it earlier this month, Google is now reportedly releasing a beta update for its Phone app, which brings the ‘urgent’ Expressive Calling feature. According to a report by 9To5Google, this feature is available in Google Phone app version 203, for now. As per the report, it appears that both parties have to be on the aforementioned beta version to get this feature to work. If they are, the calling screen will show a “Mark call as urgent?” card above the usual controls that let you tap “Notify.”
 
As per the report, to see if this feature is available on your device, navigate to Phone Settings > General > Expressive Calling (toward the bottom). The main setting, “Enhance calling with visual and haptic feedback,” is turned on by default, while “Urgent call can interrupt Do Not Disturb” is optional.
  When both callers are on the latest beta update, a “Mark call as urgent?” card will appear on the calling screen above the usual controls. Tapping “Notify” sends an “It’s urgent!” message to the recipient, complete with an animated siren emoji. If the call is missed, an “urgent” label will appear in their call history.

Other updates

Earlier this month, Google also introduced Expressive Captions for live videos, generating real-time captions with context cues for tone, ambient sounds, and emotions such as joy or sadness. As per the company, this feature aims to give viewers more context when audio is off, enhancing short videos, livestreams, and social stories by surfacing non-verbal signals alongside transcribed text. 
  Other notable updates focus on convenience and safety: Google Messages now shows clearer warnings and one-tap actions for unwanted group-chat invites, while the new Circle to Search tool provides AI-backed scam checks directly from messages. Chrome for Android lets users pin important tabs for easier access, and Gboard’s Emoji Kitchen adds new sticker combos for more expressive messaging options.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Apple and Google release security updates to fix zero-day vulnerabilities

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra lists on FCC with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5: Report

Year-ender 2025: Generative AI changed videos, photos and content creation

YouTube rolls out revamped user interface on TV: Check new design details

OnePlus 15R to be launched on Dec 17: Watch unboxing, check specs, and more

Topics :GoogleTechnology NewsAndroid

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story