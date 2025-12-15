Google Phone beta rolls out 'Expressive Calling' with DND bypass option

As per the report, to see if this feature is available on your device, navigate to Phone Settings > General > Expressive Calling (toward the bottom). The main setting, “Enhance calling with visual and haptic feedback,” is turned on by default, while “Urgent call can interrupt Do Not Disturb” is optional.

When both callers are on the latest beta update, a “Mark call as urgent?” card will appear on the calling screen above the usual controls. Tapping “Notify” sends an “It’s urgent!” message to the recipient, complete with an animated siren emoji. If the call is missed, an “urgent” label will appear in their call history.

Other updates

Earlier this month, Google also introduced Expressive Captions for live videos, generating real-time captions with context cues for tone, ambient sounds, and emotions such as joy or sadness. As per the company, this feature aims to give viewers more context when audio is off, enhancing short videos, livestreams, and social stories by surfacing non-verbal signals alongside transcribed text.