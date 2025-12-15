Home / Technology / Tech News / BGMI rolls out redeem codes for December 15: How to unlock in-game rewards

BGMI rolls out redeem codes for December 15: How to unlock in-game rewards

Krafton India has unveiled a new batch of BGMI redeem codes, valid until February 28, 2026. One of the codes from today's list will grant players a chance to grab the Juicebox Backpack skin

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
Dec 15 2025
Krafton India has rolled out a new batch of BGMI redeem codes on December 15, introducing 59 fresh official codes that unlock in-game rewards such as outfits, weapon skins, and other cosmetic items. One of the newly released codes allows players to obtain the exclusive Juicebox Backpack skin. With this update, five sets of redeem codes have been issued so far, and additional batches are expected in the coming days.
 
These rewards can be redeemed only via BGMI’s official redemption website, with all codes valid until February 28, 2026. Krafton has again cautioned players that redeem codes obtained or used through unofficial sources will not be recognised.

BGMI official redeem codes

  • HIZCZ9QRUESMC5KB
  • HIZDZXSMKAXNJ4SJ
  • HIZEZKJDNCM78SNQ
  • HIZFZXSGN3X89NSJ
  • HIZGZA57PAQKG46N
  • HIZHZPNJSTU8DF4H
  • HIZIZD79DK6QKBVW
  • HIZJZMHNADCGMPGF
  • HIZKZTVPED3NPFN6
  • HIZLZ4CCF99QM84B
  • HIZMZ95637XSWJ97
  • HIZNZPHG7X8VWSJH
  • HIZOZK6PU3SXXRDM
  • HIZPZ6JMB5N6FWTM
  • HIZQZNTJ3U3KX5WP
  • HIZRZPPNJDCN8JJT
  • HIZVZX4DK9G3SR8C
  • HIZTZKXPT7P8HF7E
  • HIZUZADCB34HSXJE
  • HIZBAZDBENHD9NUF
  • HIZBBZKNGWX7JHW6
  • HIZBCZXDHUQPBHVJ
  • HIZBDZDDVBP5UUPM
  • HIZBEZAQU4Q5XQSK
  • HIZBFZ48UTUPRT9G
  • HIZBGZ9JGKE5CT39
  • HIZBHZW6FFV4J7GV
  • HIZBIZS9PVHMVPU4
  • HIZBJZPRVBHUNJPX
  • HIZBKZC5S7SHP5PA
  • HIZBLZ5G7H4N6UG4
  • HIZBMZETJBXN5SKV
  • HIZBNZJ6M34XAU4D
  • HIZBOZ6VR6JPJAN7
  • HIZBPZMEE8VXC4GR
  • HIZBQZREDJ5NWK4V
  • HIZBRZFU3NMQE8QB
  • HIZBVZN44N3BAUMU
  • HIZBTZDSFWC8K8XF
  • HIZBUZ3BUJWFRHXD
  • HIZCAZUV549NUR89
  • HIZCBZNCC3645KK4
  • HIZCCZGXU65RSG6J
  • HIZCDZG5HX3VGU9C
  • HIZCEZ7ADX8T4B7R
  • HIZCFZPMR5UARH4V
  • HIZCGZG3WU5ET6E4
  • HIZCHZR3D8X7EV8N
  • HIZCIZD34H6MWPP4
  • HIZCJZH3G46UDPQT
  • HIZCKZ8559U9RQSM
  • HIZCLZFKQW8H595J
  • HIZCMZK7XU5QVG67
  • HIZCNZWD3U5BUMG3
  • HIZCOZCRUA6BXUT9
  • HIZCPZDN6PGWM3N6
  • HIZCQZEBGGVU6WQ5
  • HIZCRZHQEKRJ49N4
  • HIZCVZVR6UMNG5JV

How to redeem BGMI official codes

  • Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
  • Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
  • Type in your in-game character ID.
  • Enter the correct redemption code.
  • Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying “Code redeemed successfully” will appear.
  • Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.

Redemption rules

  • Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
  • Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
  • If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
  • Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
  • Guest accounts are not eligible for redeeming codes.
  • Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.

Dec 15 2025

