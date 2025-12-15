BGMI rolls out redeem codes for December 15: How to unlock in-game rewards

Krafton India has rolled out a new batch of BGMI redeem codes on December 15, introducing 59 fresh official codes that unlock in-game rewards such as outfits, weapon skins, and other cosmetic items. One of the newly released codes allows players to obtain the exclusive Juicebox Backpack skin. With this update, five sets of redeem codes have been issued so far, and additional batches are expected in the coming days.

These rewards can be redeemed only via BGMI’s official redemption website, with all codes valid until February 28, 2026. Krafton has again cautioned players that redeem codes obtained or used through unofficial sources will not be recognised.

BGMI official redeem codes HIZCZ9QRUESMC5KB

HIZDZXSMKAXNJ4SJ

HIZEZKJDNCM78SNQ

HIZFZXSGN3X89NSJ

HIZGZA57PAQKG46N

HIZHZPNJSTU8DF4H

HIZIZD79DK6QKBVW

HIZJZMHNADCGMPGF

HIZKZTVPED3NPFN6

HIZLZ4CCF99QM84B

HIZMZ95637XSWJ97

HIZNZPHG7X8VWSJH

HIZOZK6PU3SXXRDM

HIZPZ6JMB5N6FWTM

HIZQZNTJ3U3KX5WP

HIZRZPPNJDCN8JJT

HIZVZX4DK9G3SR8C

HIZTZKXPT7P8HF7E

HIZUZADCB34HSXJE

HIZBAZDBENHD9NUF

HIZBBZKNGWX7JHW6

HIZBCZXDHUQPBHVJ

HIZBDZDDVBP5UUPM

HIZBEZAQU4Q5XQSK

HIZBFZ48UTUPRT9G

HIZBGZ9JGKE5CT39

HIZBHZW6FFV4J7GV

HIZBIZS9PVHMVPU4

HIZBJZPRVBHUNJPX

HIZBKZC5S7SHP5PA

HIZBLZ5G7H4N6UG4

HIZBMZETJBXN5SKV

HIZBNZJ6M34XAU4D

HIZBOZ6VR6JPJAN7

HIZBPZMEE8VXC4GR

HIZBQZREDJ5NWK4V

HIZBRZFU3NMQE8QB

HIZBVZN44N3BAUMU

HIZBTZDSFWC8K8XF

HIZBUZ3BUJWFRHXD

HIZCAZUV549NUR89

HIZCBZNCC3645KK4

HIZCCZGXU65RSG6J

HIZCDZG5HX3VGU9C

HIZCEZ7ADX8T4B7R

HIZCFZPMR5UARH4V

HIZCGZG3WU5ET6E4

HIZCHZR3D8X7EV8N

HIZCIZD34H6MWPP4

HIZCJZH3G46UDPQT

HIZCKZ8559U9RQSM

HIZCLZFKQW8H595J

HIZCMZK7XU5QVG67

HIZCNZWD3U5BUMG3

HIZCOZCRUA6BXUT9

HIZCPZDN6PGWM3N6

HIZCQZEBGGVU6WQ5

HIZCRZHQEKRJ49N4

HIZCVZVR6UMNG5JV

How to redeem BGMI official codes Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:

Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.

Type in your in-game character ID.

Enter the correct redemption code.

Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying “Code redeemed successfully” will appear.

Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.