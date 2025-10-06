Soon, YouTube Music will translate lyrics for Premium subscribers: Report

YouTube Music is said to be trialing a new live lyrics translation feature for Premium members. As reported by Android Authority, the tool lets users translate lyrics on the fly. A new “Translate” button has started appearing for select accounts within the lyrics section, and when tapped, it displays a machine-generated translation beneath each original line. The feature aims to make songs more accessible, helping listeners better understand music in other languages, from K-pop and Latin pop to Japanese tracks.

YouTube Music’s live lyrics translation feature: How it works

According to Android Authority, screenshots show how the app introduces a "Translate" option for supported songs. When enabled, the lyrics view presents translations directly below the original text, updating line by line in real-time. This could be especially valuable for fans of international music, where following the meaning of the lyrics can enhance the overall listening experience.

However, the option does not seem to be widely available yet. The report notes that it is being tested with a small group of Premium subscribers, and it may remain exclusive to paying users. This follows Google's pattern of reserving advanced functions for its subscription tiers, though it could also draw criticism from those who consider translation an accessibility tool that should be more broadly offered. The move fits into YouTube Music's broader push to add interactive features and appeal to a global audience. Recent updates have brought enhancements like live lyrics, music identification, and syncing across devices. Integrating translations directly into the lyrics panel adds another layer of convenience, particularly for users who frequently explore music in multiple languages.