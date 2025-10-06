Asus ROG Xbox Ally series pre-orders in India begin October 7: Details here

Notably, ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X’s pre-orders went live back on September 26 for select regions like Australia, the US, the UK, France, and more, but their availability in India was delayed.

ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X: Key features

According to ASUS’ website, the ROG Xbox Ally X boasts up to 30 per cent performance boost when compared to the ROG Ally while playing games like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Doom: The Dark Ages. ROG Xbox Ally, on the other hand, has been claimed to get a performance boost of up to 20 per cent, as compared to the ROG Ally, while playing games like Forza Horizon 5, and Gears of War: Reloaded. Here’s a list of other key features of these upcoming handhelds.

Xbox full-screen mode: Tailored for handheld devices, this mode limits background processes to boost gaming performance.

Dedicated Xbox button: Offers an upgraded Game Bar overlay, enabling quick access to games, system settings, and social features.

Unified gaming library: Consolidates all Xbox, Game Pass, and third-party PC titles into a single, organised hub.

Multiple play modes: Allows users to switch between native gameplay, Xbox Cloud Gaming (where supported), and Xbox Remote Play.

Handheld Compatibility Program: Categorizes games as Handheld Optimised or Mostly Compatible for smoother performance without manual setup and introduces a Windows Performance Fit indicator.

Upcoming AI and performance tools (arriving early next year): Automatic Super Resolution (Auto SR): Enhances visuals by upscaling games to higher resolutions with improved frame rates. AI highlight reels: Automatically records significant in-game moments for easy sharing.

Advanced shader delivery: Preloads game shaders to minimise first-launch stutters and optimise battery efficiency.

ROG Xbox Ally X: Specifications