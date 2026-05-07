SpaceX signs deal giving Anthropic access to powerful AI supercomputer

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's SpaceX has announced a new agreement with AI company Anthropic, granting the latter access to its powerful AI supercomputing system, Colossus 1, bringing together two of the most prominent players in the artificial intelligence sector.

According to a statement released by SpaceX, Anthropic is expected to leverage this expanded compute capacity to enhance performance and availability for its premium offerings, including Claude Pro and Claude Max subscribers.

The move comes amid rapidly increasing demand for AI compute resources, as companies race to build more capable and scalable systems.

The Colossus 1 system ranks among the world's largest and fastest-deployed AI supercomputers.

Built in record time, the system is designed to handle high-intensity workloads, including AI model training, fine-tuning, inference, and scientific simulations, the statement stated. The infrastructure features more than 220,000 NVIDIA GPUs, including advanced H100, H200, and next-generation GB200 accelerators, and the setup enables large-scale parallel processing capabilities tailored for cutting-edge applications such as large language models, multimodal AI systems, and generative technologies. In a notable aspect of the agreement, Anthropic has also expressed interest in collaborating with SpaceX on developing orbital AI compute infrastructure. The concept involves deploying computing systems in space to overcome terrestrial limitations such as power constraints, land availability, and cooling challenges.

"Anthropic plans to use this additional compute to directly improve capacity for Claude Pro and Claude Max subscribers. As part of this agreement, Anthropic also expressed interest in partnering to develop multiple gigawatts of orbital AI compute capacity," the statement read. SpaceX highlighted that the growing computational demands of next-generation AI systems are outpacing what Earth-based infrastructure can support within critical timelines. The company emphasised its unique position in enabling such ambitions, citing its launch frequency, cost efficiency, and experience in managing satellite constellations. "SpaceX is the only organisation with the launch cadence, mass-to-orbit economics, and constellation operations experience to make orbital compute a near-term engineering program rather than a research concept. If engineering challenges can be overcome, space-based compute offers near-limitless sustainable power with less impact on Earth," the statement added.