Now, Spotify lets you import playlists from other music streaming services

Spotify has added an "Import your music" option powered by TuneMyMusic, allowing users to move playlists from other streaming apps directly into their Spotify library

Import your music feature in Spotify app
Import your music feature in Spotify app (Image: Spotify)
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Spotify is making it easier for users to migrate from other music streaming apps with a new “Import your music” option. The feature is essentially a built-in version of TuneMyMusic, a third-party service that helps listeners move playlists between platforms. Spotify said the rollout is happening globally and that all mobile users should see the option over the next few days.
 
In a newsroom post, Spotify noted that this integration “makes it incredibly simple to transfer playlists from other streaming services straight into your Spotify library so you don’t have to start from scratch.” 
  While Spotify has not provided the full list of supported music streaming services, TuneMyMusic’s website states that the following platforms are supported for playlist transfers:
  • Spotify
  • Apple Music
  • YouTube Music
  • YouTube
  • Deezer
  • Tidal
  • Amazon Music
  • Soundcloud
  • Yandex Music
  • Qobuz
  • Beatport
  • Beatsource
  • iTunes
  • Napster
  • Pandora
  • Anghami
  • Kkbox
  • Last.fm
  • SoundMachine
  • Boomplay

How to import playlists from other platforms to Spotify

  • Open the Spotify app on your phone
  • Head to Your Library and scroll to the bottom
  • Tap “Import your music” and follow the on-screen instructions to connect with TuneMyMusic
  • Choose the platform you want to move playlists from
  • Initiate the transfer process
ALSO READ: Now, Android and iPhone can share files: How it works and eligible devices 

What can you do with your imported playlists on Spotify

Spotify said that once a playlist has been imported, listeners can use all the creative tools already available on the platform. This means they can convert it into a shared playlist, invite friends to collaborate, or create custom cover art. Features like playlist transition mixing and Smart Filters will also work with imported playlists wherever these tools are supported.
 
Spotify also added that tracks from imported playlists are taken into account by its recommendation system, allowing the app to fine-tune personalised playlists such as daylist and Release Radar based on the songs users bring over.
 

Topics :SpotifyMusic streaming appsmusic apps

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

