Now, Spotify lets you import playlists from other music streaming services

In a newsroom post, Spotify noted that this integration “makes it incredibly simple to transfer playlists from other streaming services straight into your Spotify library so you don’t have to start from scratch.”

While Spotify has not provided the full list of supported music streaming services, TuneMyMusic’s website states that the following platforms are supported for playlist transfers:

Spotify

Apple Music

YouTube Music

YouTube

Deezer

Tidal

Amazon Music

Soundcloud

Yandex Music

Qobuz

Beatport

Beatsource

iTunes

Napster

Pandora

Anghami

Kkbox

Last.fm

SoundMachine

Boomplay

How to import playlists from other platforms to Spotify

Open the Spotify app on your phone

Head to Your Library and scroll to the bottom

Tap “Import your music” and follow the on-screen instructions to connect with TuneMyMusic

Choose the platform you want to move playlists from

Initiate the transfer process

What can you do with your imported playlists on Spotify

Spotify said that once a playlist has been imported, listeners can use all the creative tools already available on the platform. This means they can convert it into a shared playlist, invite friends to collaborate, or create custom cover art. Features like playlist transition mixing and Smart Filters will also work with imported playlists wherever these tools are supported.