WhatsApp is reintroducing its “About” feature for short text updates, giving it a fresh redesign after years of being tucked away in profile settings. The company said this was one of the earliest features on the platform and is now being brought back in a more visible, lightweight format that resembles Instagram’s Notes feature — allowing users to share brief updates that contacts can easily see.

ALSO READ: Now, Android and iPhone can share files: How it works and eligible devices In a blog post, WhatsApp said, “For those of you that have used WhatsApp from the very start, you’ll remember About was our first feature. Even before we brought the world private and secure messaging, we made it simple for you to quickly share what’s up in your life. Today we're reintroducing and improving About, making it more visible, timely, and easier to use.”

WhatsApp’s About feature: What’s new WhatsApp said that the redesigned About update will now appear more prominently in the app — showing up at the top of one-on-one chats as well as on your profile page. Users can also tap on a contact’s About update inside a chat to send a reply. By default, each About update will disappear automatically after 24 hours. However, WhatsApp is giving users the ability to change this timing, either making it expire sooner or keeping it active for longer. The timer can be adjusted by navigating to Settings > Set About. ALSO READ: OpenAI rolls out group chat feature in ChatGPT to all users: How to use

Privacy controls are included as well. Users can choose who gets to see their About updates, similar to WhatsApp Status visibility options. These include sharing with all contacts or limiting visibility to selected people through the privacy menu. WhatsApp said that the feature is positioned as a quick way to let others know what you’re up to — whether you are busy, free to talk or want to share a short thought using text or an emoji. While the experience is similar to Instagram Notes, Instagram currently supports extras such as music snippets and map locations, which are not available for WhatsApp’s About updates at the moment.