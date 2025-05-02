Samsung to use Exynos for Galaxy Z Flip 7, Snapdragon for Fold 7: Report

South Korean consumer electronics manufacturer Samsung will reportedly power the Galaxy Z Flip 7 with its in-house Exynos 2500 system-on-chip (SoC). For the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the company is expected to use a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip. Samsung is expected to unveil its 2025 foldable line-up at the Galaxy Unpacked event, likely scheduled in July.

Samsung follows dual-chip strategy for its premium flagship Galaxy S-series, but has sticked with Qualcomm for the Galaxy Z-series foldable devices to date. There has been a lot of uncertainty around which chip Samsung will use in its upcoming flip-style and book-style foldable phones. Initially, it appeared the company would switch from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon to its own Exynos 2500 chip entirely. However, due to production issues, reports suggested Samsung might stick with Snapdragon for both the models.

Now, according to a 9To5Google report, it seems Samsung is reverting to its original plan.

Samsung’s back-and-forth journey on Galaxy Z Flip 7

Also Read

9To5Google, citing The Chosun Daily, reported that Samsung has decided to use the Exynos 2500 in the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Although the chip’s production rate is still lower than ideal (around 20–40 per cent instead of the usual 60 per cent), it is reportedly cheaper than the Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, which has seen a price jump of over 20 per cent.

The Flip 7’s pricing cannot support the higher cost of Snapdragon, so Samsung is settling for the Exynos chip, even though it does not fully meet their usual standards. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is still expected to run on the flagship Snapdragon chip.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: What to expect

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to feature a larger 4-inch secondary display, a notable upgrade from the Flip 6. The device is likely to run One UI 8 based on Android 16 straight out of the box, offering the latest software experience.

As per 9To5Google, it will be powered by the Exynos 2500 chipset. According to its 3C certification, the Flip 7 will support 25W fast charging and is rumoured to house a slightly larger 4,174mAh battery, up from the 4,000mAh unit in its predecessor, 91Mobiles reported.