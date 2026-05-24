Startups power Indian quantum computing push with homegrown innovation

“To make a one qubit computer, we need at least three to four multichannel direct current (DC) voltage sources and high stability. If we are going to import this, it will cost a lot. Hence, we developed it indigenously,” said Sugam Kumar, a non-executive director of Qute Electronics and a scientist at IUAC.

“This will reduce the cost to one-fifth of what it is. It was started to cater to our requirement. Later on, we started getting demand from others as well, as others are also importing this, and hence it got commercialised. We are making it to meet the needs of all types of quantum computers and fulfilling the needs of clients not just in India, but abroad as well,” he said.