Soon, Gemini app users will be able to edit images and videos with CapCut

CapCut has announced that it will soon integrate with Google Gemini, a move that could allow users to edit images and videos with CapCut directly through Google’s AI assistant without needing to switch between apps. The company announced the partnership on X, saying that the integration will combine Gemini’s conversational AI capabilities with CapCut’s creative editing tools, potentially making AI-assisted content creation easier for users.

While the collaboration has been confirmed, there is currently no official timeline for when the feature will start rolling out.

CapCut bets on conversational AI workflows

In its announcement, CapCut said that creative workflows are increasingly becoming connected and seamless, adding that the future of content creation will likely be more conversational and intelligently integrated across different tools and experiences.

The company appears to be positioning the Gemini partnership as part of a broader shift toward AI-driven editing experiences where users rely less on traditional interfaces and more on natural interactions. Although CapCut has not shared launch details yet, the announcement signals growing collaboration between AI platforms and creative software providers as competition in generative AI-powered media tools continues to intensify. ALSO READ: Spotify, Amazon to rival Google NotebookLM with AI podcasts, summaries Upgrades to Gemini The development also comes shortly after Google unveiled a wide range of Gemini-related updates during Google I/O 2026. The company introduced several new AI features across its ecosystem, alongside updates to the Gemini app itself.