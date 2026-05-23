China's DeepSeek makes permanent 75% cut in V4-Pro AI model prices

Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek will make permanent a 75 per cent price ??cut on its flagship V4-Pro artificial intelligence model, keeping prices at a quarter of their original level, the company ‌said in a statement on ​Saturday.

DeepSeek did not disclose ​whether the permanent price cut was due to increased ​supply of Huawei's Ascend 950 chips, which it used to maximize V4's performance.

The company cut V4-Pro API costs to between 0.025 and 6 yuan per ​million tokens (about $0.0035 to $0.83) depending on usage type, from 0.1 ‌to 24 yuan previously, the statement said. A "token" ​is a unit of text processed by the AI model.