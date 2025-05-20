Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bharti Airtel partners with Google to officer Google One subscription to its customers

Image

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Bharti Airtel and Google, today, announced a partnership that brings a compelling Google One cloud storage subscription service for Airtel customers, helping address the mounting challenge of limited device storage. All postpaid and Wi-Fi customers will get access to six months of 100 GB Google One cloud storage at no extra cost. They will also be able to share this storage with up to five additional people.

The partnership aims to address the issue of growing data storage constraints faced by users by ensuring that customers have ample space to store their cherished photos, videos, documents and other digital content without the need to frequently delete files or resort to expensive physical storage expansions. Additionally, WhatsApp chats on Android are backed up to Google Account storage which will make device switching easier for customers. The cloud storage provision is comparable with both Android and iOS platforms, making it widely accessible to Airtel's diverse customer base.

 

First Published: May 20 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

