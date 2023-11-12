Home / Technology / Tech News / Tech age of insurance: India emerges as fastest-growing market globally

Tech age of insurance: India emerges as fastest-growing market globally

A country where insurtech companies are rapidly gaining market share. These are firms that make innovative use of technology in insurance

Shivani Shinde
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2023 | 9:54 PM IST
India is the world’s fastest-growing insurance market: A country where insurtech companies are rapidly gaining market share. These are firms that make innovative use of technology in insurance. Life and non-life insurance coverage has expanded in the last 10 years, but the market is still not served widely. Around $2.6 billion has been invested in the insurtech sector since 2018, says a survey done among more than 2,000 insurance customers.

Compiled by Shivani Shinde

Source: Nasscom and ICICI Lombard survey

First Published: Nov 12 2023 | 9:54 PM IST

