Tech age of insurance: India emerges as fastest-growing market globally

Compiled by Shivani Shinde

India is the world’s fastest-growing insurance market: A country where insurtech companies are rapidly gaining market share. These are firms that make innovative use of technology in insurance. Life and non-life insurance coverage has expanded in the last 10 years, but the market is still not served widely. Around $2.6 billion has been invested in the insurtech sector since 2018, says a survey done among more than 2,000 insurance customers.

Source: Nasscom and ICICI Lombard survey