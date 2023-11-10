Home / World News / Wearable 'Ai Pin' launched by Humane, backed by former Apple execs

Wearable 'Ai Pin' launched by Humane, backed by former Apple execs

"Ai Pin is the embodiment of our vision to integrate AI into the fabric of daily life, enhancing our capabilities without overshadowing our humanity," Humane co-founder and President said

Reuters

Nov 10 2023 | 11:50 PM IST
By Stephen Nellis
 
Humane, a Silicon Valley startup with a star-studded list of co-founders and executives, on Thursday released a $699 device that aims to bring cutting-edge artificial intelli­gence (AI) to a lapel near you.

The AI Pin, as the device is called, is designed to be worn on clothing and can be tapped to talk to a virtual assistant powered by technologies from ChatGPT-creator OpenAI and cloud computing power from Microsoft. It uses a laser projection system to display text and monochromatic images on a user’s hand.

Founded by ex-Apple veterans who worked on the iPhone, Humane is one of many companies in Silicon Valley angling to find the next wave of consumer devices.  The firm is offering a device with no traditional screen that relies almost entirely on artificial intelligence to interact with the user. The Pin's virtual assistant aims to leapfrog others by com­p­­­osing messages in the user's tone of voice and offers a “Catch Me Up” feature to summarise a messy email inbox. The Pin also includes a camera for pictures or use computer vision to scan objects, telling the user an estimate of its nutritional content.

“Ai Pin is the embodiment of our vision to integrate AI into the fabric of daily life, enhancing our capabilities without overshadowing our humanity,” Humane co-founder and President Imran Chaudhri said.

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 11:50 PM IST

