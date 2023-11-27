Home / Technology / Tech News / Tech Mahindra launches sports cloud platform in collaboration with AWS

Tech Mahindra launches sports cloud platform in collaboration with AWS

The platform will also offer immersive stadium-to-home fan experiences by leveraging augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/ VR), and metaverse gamification

Press Trust of India New Delhi
From Left to Right - CP Gurnani, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Tech Mahindra and New CEO & MD Mohit Joshi at the Tech Mahindra Q2FY24 Results in Mumbai on Wednesday 25th Oct, 2023 | Photo Credit: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 6:33 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Tech Mahindra on Monday said it has collaborated with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to build a sports cloud platform for sporting enthusiasts worldwide.

Tech Mahindra and AWS will offer a comprehensive digital platform to sports organizations, offering use cases related to content and community engagement, customer data management and audience segmentation, and sports analytics, the company said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The platform will also offer immersive stadium-to-home fan experiences by leveraging augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/ VR), and metaverse gamification.

The cloud offering will also enable sports organizations to build and transform digital properties of sports teams and franchises and generate new revenue streams by developing new services and features tailored to audience needs.

Tech Mahindra and AWS in September this year announced a strategic collaboration where both entities can participate in joint go-to-market initiatives and drive business growth.

Tech Mahindra Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Growth Jagdish Mitra said, "Our collaboration with AWS, that offers the broadest and deepest set of cloud services, will transform how fans interact with their favourite sports, creating a dynamic and captivating experience for viewers. By building Sports Cloud on AWS, we aim to build a personalized, fan-focused community that transcends physical sports.

Also Read

M&M reports highest-ever SUV, commercial vehicle monthly sales in October

Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani's salary halves in FY23 to Rs 32 crore

Mahindra & Mahindra to raise Rs 5,000 crore for its EV business: Report

Mahindra's 5-door Thar to be launched in South Africa on Aug 15; details

M&M launches XUV700 in Australia at AUD 36,990; no diesel variant on offer

AI chip boom fuels Taiwan firm's 40% rally, beating Qualcomm, peers

Google Messages now supports Ultra HDR image sharing via RCS chats: Report

Sony to integrate in-camera authentication into Xperia smartphones: Report

OnePlus releases first look for the OnePlus 12 ahead of launch in China

iQOO 12 to boot Android 14-based OS out of the box: Expected specs and more

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Tech MahindraAmazon Web ServicesCloud computing

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 6:33 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story