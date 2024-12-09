Tech recap 2024: Top foldable smartphones from Google, Motorola, Vivo, more

The year 2024 marked significant progress for foldable smartphones. Established players like Samsung and Motorola introduced new-generation devices with notable upgrades, while the Indian market witnessed growth with entries from Google and others. Google’s second-generation foldable, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, made its debut in India, and Chinese brands like Vivo added to the competition. Here are the top foldable smartphones reviewed this year.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold stands out for its sleek, lightweight design and premium build. Its high-quality display and long battery life make it an appealing choice for those who prioritise hardware.

However, it lags behind competitors in software optimisation and camera performance. Foldable-specific features are less refined compared to rivals like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series and offerings from Vivo and OnePlus.

At Rs 1,72,999, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is among the most expensive foldables in India. While it boasts impressive hardware, competitors provide better value and a superior software experience in this price range.

Strengths

Thin, lightweight, and premium design

High-quality display for immersive visuals

Long-lasting battery

Weaknesses

Subpar software optimisation

Camera performance below competitors

Price: Rs 1,72,999

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro excels in design and functionality, featuring high-quality displays, flagship-grade cameras, and AI-powered features. Its compact form factor, robust build, and water ingress protection enhance its appeal as a reliable and durable device.

While the X Fold 3 Pro performs admirably, it slightly trails competitors in advanced AI capabilities. Users prioritising cutting-edge AI may find other options more appealing.

Strengths

Immersive high-quality displays

Flagship-grade imaging system

Compact, sturdy design with water ingress protection

Weaknesses

Slight lag in advanced AI functionalities

Price: Rs 1,59,999

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra impresses with its innovative design and strong performance across design, display, audio, and software. However, it is not without shortcomings.

The lack of an ultra-wide-angle sensor limits its versatility in photography, and the 2x telephoto lens underperforms in low-light conditions compared to the main camera.

Strengths

Premium foldable design

High-quality displays and audio

Seamless software experience

Includes Moto Buds+ earbuds

Weaknesses

No ultra-wide-angle camera

Telephoto lens struggles in low light

Price: Rs 99,999

The Motorola Razr 50 is among the most affordable foldable smartphones, offering well-optimised software usually seen in pricier models. Its larger cover screen supports third-party apps and widgets, enhancing flexibility.

While it provides a solid foldable experience, compromises in performance and camera quality may not satisfy those seeking a premium device. However, it remains an excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers prioritising the foldable form factor.

Strengths

Affordable entry to the foldable segment

Well-optimised software

Larger cover screen with app support

Weaknesses

Compromised performance

Subpar camera quality

Price: Rs 64,999

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 enhances the clamshell foldable experience with software upgrades that improve communication, imaging, and productivity. Its compact, stylish design and daylong battery life make it a versatile option for various use cases.

However, it offers limited upgrades over its predecessor, which may disappoint users considering an upgrade. The slow charging speed is another drawback.

Despite these issues, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a compelling option for those exploring the unique clamshell design, provided the premium price aligns with their budget.

Strengths

Software improvements for better functionality

Compact and stylish design

Reliable battery life

Weaknesses

Minimal upgrades over the previous generation

Slow charging

High price

Price: Rs 1,09,999