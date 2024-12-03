Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Tech recap 2024: Top five wireless earbuds from Sennheiser, Sony, and more

Tech recap 2024: Top five wireless earbuds from Sennheiser, Sony, and more

With a focus on innovation such as ANC on open-ear fit and the resurgence of open-ear designs, 2024 brought advancements to the wireless earbuds market

Top five wireless earbuds
Top five wireless earbuds
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 9:34 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Wireless earbuds saw significant innovation in 2024, with manufacturers such as Apple prioritising hearing health and sound quality while Sony reintroducing open-ear style and OnePlus democratising premium features. With innovative features ranging from enhanced transparency modes to AI-assisted controls, the following earbuds set benchmarks in their respective categories:
   
Google's flagship earbuds deliver natural-sounding transparency, long battery life, and advanced features like Gemini support and hearing wellness tools, making them ideal for Android users in the Google ecosystem.
  • Strengths: Transparency mode, battery life, hearing wellness
  • Weaknesses: No lossless audio codec, non-customisable touch controls
Price: Rs 22,900
   
Apple’s AirPods 4 introduce ANC in an open-ear design, offering comfort and seamless integration within the Apple ecosystem.

More From This Section

India must become self-reliant in space data needs: IN-SPACe chief Goenka

Tech wrap Dec 2: iQOO 13 launch, Samsung One UI 7, Apple iPhone 17, more

Nothing to diversify smartphone portfolio with a Pro model in 2025: Report

Apple iPhone 17 series may feature major design changes, new model: Report

iPhone SE, MacBook Air M4, AirTag, and more: Apple devices expected in 2025

  • Strengths: Comfort, ecosystem integration, nod gesture control
  • Weaknesses: Limited battery life, sound leakage
Price: Rs 17,900
   
Feature-packed earbuds with spatial audio, head-tracking, and LHDC codec support, designed primarily for Android but also compatible with iPhones via a companion app.
  • Strengths: Spatial audio, game mode, cross-device adaptability
  • Weaknesses: Call voice quality, modest battery life
Price: Rs 11,999
   
A premium option with effective ANC, support for high-quality audio codecs on Android, and Bluetooth LE, tailored for audiophiles.
  • Strengths: ANC, premium codec support, Bluetooth LE
  • Weaknesses: Limited sound personalisation, iPhone compatibility
Price: Rs 19,999
 
Sony LinkBuds Open (WF-L910)
 
Sony’s unique open-ear earbuds with innovative features like Wide Area Tap for gesture control and spatial audio, ideal for casual listening.
  • Strengths: Wide Area Tap, background music effect, battery life
  • Weaknesses: Flat sound profile, call voice quality
Price: Rs 19,990
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Sony launches LinkBuds Open (WF-L910) wireless earbuds in India at Rs 19990

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 review: Feature-packed wireless earbuds on budget

Apple AirPods Pro 3: Apple Intelligence, built-in cameras and more expected

Nothing launches Ear (open) earphones with novel ear-hook design: Details

Nothing to launch Ear Open wireless earphones today; could look like this

Topics :EarbudsBluetooth audio devicesWireless Earphones

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 9:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story