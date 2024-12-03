Tech recap 2024: Top five wireless earbuds from Sennheiser, Sony, and more

Wireless earbuds saw significant innovation in 2024, with manufacturers such as Apple prioritising hearing health and sound quality while Sony reintroducing open-ear style and OnePlus democratising premium features. With innovative features ranging from enhanced transparency modes to AI-assisted controls, the following earbuds set benchmarks in their respective categories:

Google's flagship earbuds deliver natural-sounding transparency, long battery life, and advanced features like Gemini support and hearing wellness tools, making them ideal for Android users in the Google ecosystem.

Strengths: Transparency mode, battery life, hearing wellness

Weaknesses: No lossless audio codec, non-customisable touch controls

Price: Rs 22,900

Apple’s AirPods 4 introduce ANC in an open-ear design, offering comfort and seamless integration within the Apple ecosystem.

Strengths: Comfort, ecosystem integration, nod gesture control

Weaknesses: Limited battery life, sound leakage

Price: Rs 17,900

Feature-packed earbuds with spatial audio, head-tracking, and LHDC codec support, designed primarily for Android but also compatible with iPhones via a companion app.

Strengths: Spatial audio, game mode, cross-device adaptability

Weaknesses: Call voice quality, modest battery life

Price: Rs 11,999

A premium option with effective ANC, support for high-quality audio codecs on Android, and Bluetooth LE, tailored for audiophiles.

Strengths: ANC, premium codec support, Bluetooth LE

Weaknesses: Limited sound personalisation, iPhone compatibility

Price: Rs 19,999

Sony LinkBuds Open (WF-L910)

Sony’s unique open-ear earbuds with innovative features like Wide Area Tap for gesture control and spatial audio, ideal for casual listening.

Strengths: Wide Area Tap, background music effect, battery life

Weaknesses: Flat sound profile, call voice quality

Price: Rs 19,990