Creating podcasts made simpler with Gemini AI integration in Google Docs

Google has announced deeper integration of Gemini AI into Docs. With this, the Google Workspace app gets two new features, including one that lets users create podcast-style audio versions of their documents. There is also a new “Help me refine” tool in Docs, that Google said acts like a writing coach.

Google Docs with Gemini AI: New features

Audio

This upcoming feature will help bring audio generation capabilities directly into Google Docs. Google said that soon, users will be able to create full audio versions of their documents. Additionally, it will also give users the option to choose podcast-style overviews for key highlights.

This feature is inspired by the audio overview feature in Google’s NotebokkLM platform, which is an AI-powered research and note-taking tool. Audio overview feature inside this turns documents into engaging audio discussions, summarising key subjects through a conversation between two AI hosts, which can be listened to or downloaded. The podcast-style overview feature in Docs is expected to work in a similar way.

Help me refine

Google said that the new “Help me refine” tool in Docs will function like a writing coach. It will not only generate text, but will also offer suggestions to strengthen the user's argument and improve the structure of the content. It will also help in making the key points for better understanding. Google said that the aim of this feature is not to fix the document, but to help users become more effective communicators. Help me refine feature in Docs will be available later this quarter.