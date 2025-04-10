Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple may have plans to launch two foldable devices in 2026: What to expect

Apple may have plans to launch two foldable devices in 2026: What to expect

Apple analyst Jeff Pu reportedly said that "iPhone Fold" and "iPad Fold" are on track to enter mass production in the fourth quarter of 2026

Apple is reportedly preparing to introduce two foldable devices next year. According to a report from 9to5Mac, analyst Jeff Pu has shared a research note suggesting that Apple is working on both a foldable iPhone and a larger foldable device with an iPad-like form factor, both expected to launch in 2026.
 
The note outlines Pu’s predictions for Apple’s upcoming product pipeline. He claims the Cupertino-based technology giant is on schedule to launch two foldable display devices by next year — a 7.8-inch “iPhone Fold” and a much larger 18.8-inch “iPad Fold.” Both devices, he adds, are expected to enter mass production in the final quarter of 2026.
 
However, this new timeline is different from earlier reports. Some had speculated that Apple might unveil its first foldable iPhone to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the original iPhone in 2027. Meanwhile, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has previously suggested that a foldable iPad may not arrive until around 2028.

What to expect from Apple’s foldable line-up

Foldable iPhone
 
Pu’s report indicates that the foldable iPhone could have a 7.8-inch display that folds inward. This aligns with supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s prediction that Apple’s foldable iPhone will feature a 7.8-inch panel with a very small visible crease.   
 
Kuo also noted that the phone may include a 5.5-inch external cover display, and could fold down to a thickness of about 9-9.5mm. The hinge is said to use a combination of stainless steel and titanium alloy, while the body may use titanium materials, similar to the current iPhone Pro series.   

Large-screen foldable
 
Besides the foldable iPhone, Apple is reportedly working on a larger foldable device that blurs the lines between a MacBook and an iPad. This model could feature an 18.8-inch folding screen — about the size of two iPad Pros side-by-side when unfolded.
