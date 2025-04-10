Pokemon GO Spring into Spring 2025: Tasks to rewards, all you need to know

The Pokemon GO Spring into Spring 2025 event is now live, bringing a mix of research tasks, collection challenges, and special rewards. A big highlight of the event is the debut of Gossifleur and its evolution Eldegoss, which players can encounter by completing certain tasks. These challenges also offer handy in-game items as bonuses.

According to a report by GameRant, the event started on April 9 at 10 am and will go on till April 14 at 8 pm (local time). It spans six days, with some content available throughout and other challenges tied to specific dates. Players can dive into both field research and timed research from day one, while collection challenges will unlock on different days.

Here are all the details on the field research and timed research tasks.

Pokemon GO Spring into Spring 2025: Field research tasks and prize

Catch three water??'type Pokemon: If a player successfully catches 3 water-type Pokemon then they stand a chance to win Remoraid Encounter (shiny available), 500 stardust, 2 pinap berry, 5 great ball

Hatch an egg: If a player successfully hatches an egg, then they stand to win flower crown Pikachu encounter (shiny available) and flower crown eevee encounter (shiny available)

Hatch 2 eggs: If a player successfully hatches two egg, then they stand to win Remoraid encounter (shiny available), fletchling encounter (shiny available), and Gossifleur encounter

Notably, tasks such as “Catch 3 Water-type Pokémon” rotate every two days and are only available when those specific types are actively spawning in the wild.

Pokemon GO Spring in Bloom: Timed research tasks and prize (Paid)

As part of the Spring into Spring 2025 event, players can also access the spring in bloom premium timed research in Pokemon GO for $2 (or the equivalent in local currency), reported GameRant.

This paid research includes two stages with tasks such as catching five grass, fire, or water-type Pokemon, hatching eggs, and more. Completing these tasks unlocks rewards like Remoraid and Fletchling encounters, super incubators, and other useful items.

Spring in bloom premium timed research: Rewards

Catch five grass, water, or fire-type Pokemon: Completing this task might grant you a Remoraid encounter

Catch 15 grass, water, or fire-type Pokemon: Completing this task might grant you a Remoraid encounter

Hatch an egg: Completing this task might grant you a Remoraid encounter

Use five berries to help catch Pokemon: Completing this task might grant you a Remoraid encounter

Use 15 berries to help catch Pokemon: Completing this task might grant you a Remoraid encounter

Rewards for completion: Completing this task might grant you a Gossifleur encounter, one Super Incubator, and 5000 XP

