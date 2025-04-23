Tech Wrap April 23: Edits by Instagram, Moto Tag launched, Grok Vision

Instagram has unveiled a new video editing application called Edits, now accessible on both iOS and Android platforms. The app, which is free to download, allows users to shoot, modify, and enhance their videos. According to Meta, Instagram’s parent company, the app comes with AI-based animation features designed to help creators improve the quality of their video content.

Motorola has rolled out its wireless location tracker, Moto Tag, for the Indian market. Designed for Android users, this Bluetooth-enabled device also supports Google’s Find My Device service and is equipped with an ultra-wideband (UWB) chip. Initially introduced in the US in June 2025, the device is now available in India after nearly a year.

Elon Musk’s AI firm xAI has launched a new functionality for its Grok chatbot, dubbed Vision. This feature allows Grok to interpret real-world scenes, objects, and text through a phone camera in real time. Available at no cost on iOS and Android, Grok Vision offers capabilities comparable to what is seen in tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google Gemini.

Lenovo has added a new model to its Windows PC notebook lineup in India with the introduction of the IdeaPad Slim 3 (2025). The updated version comes with a refreshed chassis design, including an optional metal finish, along with feature upgrades tailored to meet the needs of hybrid professionals, students, and content creators.

Belkin has introduced a series of Qi2 Wireless Charging Accessories in India for compatible Apple and Samsung devices. The lineup consists of products such as a 10,000mAh Magnetic Power Bank, 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Travel Pad, 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand, and a 3-in-1 Magnetic Foldable Wireless Charger. Belkin noted that the Qi2 certification guarantees enhanced charging speed, safety, and efficiency.

Apple has removed the “available now” label from its Apple Intelligence webpage following an inquiry by the National Advertising Division (NAD) in the US. As reported by The Verge, the company updated its site to clarify that not all Apple Intelligence features are currently accessible.

Bethesda has released the remastered edition of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, priced at $49.99. The title is also available via Xbox Game Pass. A remake of the 20-year-old classic, the remaster features overhauled visuals optimized for current-generation hardware and includes the Knights of the Nine and Shivering Isles expansions, according to a report by The Verge.

The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus is now up for sale in India, starting at Rs 22,999. It is available on Motorola's official site, various e-commerce platforms, and retail outlets. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor and features a 6.7-inch pOLED screen. A built-in stylus supports creative functions, including an AI-based “Sketch-to-Image” feature that converts sketches into detailed images.

Electronic Arts has confirmed its upcoming Star Wars game titled Zero Company, scheduled for release in 2026 across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X. The title is set to be a single-player, turn-based tactical experience.

The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus enters the market at the same price point as the Fusion, offering a compelling mid-range option with an integrated stylus. Bringing back stylus functionality in this segment, the device caters well to users interested in drawing, note-taking, and creative expression. While it may not be ideal for serious gamers, its stylus support makes it one of the top contenders in the mid-range smartphone category.

Coming soon: A new system to integrate netbanking, payment aggregators A new switch is in the making at Bharat Bill Payments System (BBPS), a subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), to streamline netbanking for customers by taking on-board multiple ecosystem stakeholders such as banks and payment aggregators. Xiaomi has delayed the launch of its first sport utility vehicle following a fatal incident involving its flagship electric car. Originally slated for a June or July release, the YU7 electric SUV now lacks a confirmed launch date. According to sources familiar with the situation, the company also canceled its presentation at this week’s Shanghai auto show.