Tech Wrap April 25: Realme 14T launch, Moto Razr 60 Ultra. OpenAI. Poco F7

Realme has launched its 14T 5G smartphone in India. Starting at Rs 17,999, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor and features a 6000mAh battery. The phone is rated IP66, IP68, IP69 against dust and water splash, and it has military-grade protection for durability.

Motorola has unveiled the Razr 60 series, comprising a duo of flip-style foldable smartphones – the Razr 60 Ultra and the Razr 60. Touted by the Chinese brand as the most powerful flip phones in the world, the Ultra variant is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, while the standard Razr 60 variant features the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X system-on-chip. Alongside these foldable smartphones, Motorola has introduced new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features under its Moto AI umbrella.

OpenAI is rolling out a lightweight version of its Deep Research tool for users, saying the cost-effective version will give shorter responses while maintaining “depth and quality”.

The artificial intelligence company behind ChatGPT, the popular chatbot, said the tool is powered by the newly launched o4-mini reasoning model. OpenAI Pro subscribers will get 250 Deep Research queries per day. Team, Plus, Enterprise and Edu users will get 25 queries per day. Free users will get five queries.

Motorola has expanded its Edge 60 series of smartphones, unveiling two new models that have more processing power and better display among other features.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered rockets to top of Steam sales American company Bethesda’s upgraded version of ‘The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered’, a 20-year-old video game, has become one of the most played on Steam (digital distribution platform for PC games) after being released on Tuesday. It has climbed to the top of the platform's sales chart, according to a report by Gadgets360. Motorola Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro are expected to be launched in the Indian subcontinent soon. Edge 60 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC processor and Pro has MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme. Featuring a 6.7-inch pOLED quad-curved display, the two phones resemble the Edge 60 Fusion model.

Chinese smartphone brand POCO is reportedly planning to launch the POCO F7 in global markets soon. Gadgets360 has reported that the smartphone could launch in May. According to the report, the smartphone has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. As per the report, the POCO F7 smartphone could feature similar specifications to the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro and may launch alongside the Poco F7 Ultra.

Perplexity has launched a major update for its iOS app, aiming to capitalise on the void that the lack of Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18 has left for users. The San Francisco-based company is introducing a new artificial intelligence (AI) voice assistant that can perform a range of tasks: from setting reminders and writing emails to booking cabs and making restaurant appointments through a third-party app.

Adobe has launched a free app called Content Authenticity that enables digital creators secure attribution for their work before they make it public online. The app allows creators to embed information about themselves and their work in pieces of content, ensuring a digital signature. According to the company, the app helps creators protect their content by embedding their verified names, social media accounts. The credentials will stay attached to a digital work even if it is copied or photographed, assisting in maintaining a traceable chain of attribution.

EA Sports FC 25, a digital soccer game, has introduced a new tier to Season Pass to give users more choice in content and modes. The update has new rewards that include tradable and player items. Premium Season Pass adds a second rewards track that runs alongside the standard ladder. Premium includes exclusive content such as tradeable packs, special player items, and rare cosmetic upgrades.

India said it is expanding its Digital Public Infrastructure ecosystem into areas such as agriculture and smart cities and stands ready to share successes with the international community, as UN leaders commended the country for its leadership in investing in this domain.

Google's profits soared 28 per cent in this year's opening quarter, overcoming the competitive and legal threats that its internet empire is facing amid an economy roiled by a global trade war. The numbers released Thursday by Google parent Alphabet Inc indicated the company is rising to the challenge so far, but investors are likely to remain concerned about the turbulent times ahead.

Apple plans to relocate the assembly of all iPhones destined for the United States to India as early as next year, as escalating US-China trade tensions prompt the tech giant to fast-track its supply chain diversification, the Financial Times reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. The move aims to completely shift the production of over 60 million iPhones annually sold in the US to Indian factories by the end of 2026.

Elon Musk’s X Holdings Corp. is evolving from a social media platform powered by mainstream advertisers to one betting on dollars generated from artificial intelligence and subscriptions — a change that appears to have buoyed its revenue lately.

HP India is set to kick off local production of its laptops, desktop PCs, and all-in-one systems in May, through a strategic partnership with Dixon Technologies, Moneycontrol reported.

The move is expected to nearly double HP’s manufacturing output compared to the previous year, Ipsita Dasgupta, senior vice-president and managing director of HP India, said as quoted by the report.