Adobe launches app for digital creators to secure attribution for work

Adobe has launched a free app called Content Authenticity that enables digital creators secure attribution for their work before they make it public online.

The app allows creators to embed information about themselves and their work in pieces of content, ensuring a digital signature. According to the company, the app helps creators protect their content by embedding their verified names, social media accounts. The credentials will stay attached to a digital work even if it is copied or photographed, assisting in maintaining a traceable chain of attribution. Adobe is collaborating with LinkedIn, Microsoft’s professional network, to integrate its ‘verified on LinkedIn’ feature into the Content Authenticity app platform.

Content Authenticity features

Attached identity: Creators can select information to be attached with their digital work with content credentials. The information includes verified names and social media links. Adobe said that it is helping creators receive attribution for their work and build connections with those who engage with their work online.

Batch apply credentials: Creators can apply content credentials to up to 50JPG or PNG files at once, irrespective of the fact that if the work was created on Adobe or not. Support for larger files and more media types, including video and audio, will be available later.

Artificial intelligence: The tool introduces a Generative AI Training and Usage Preference feature, allowing creators to indicate whether they permit their work to be used for training AI models.

View content credential: Creators can use the content Authenticity extension for Google Chrome and the Inspect tool within the app to help display and recover any content credentials associated with content. It also shows edit history when available.

Adobe said it is planning to integrate the Content Authenticity app with Creative Cloud apps that will support Content Credentials like Photoshop, Adobe Lightroom and more. It will make it a centralised hub for creators managing their Content Credentials preferences across Adobe apps.