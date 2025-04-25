EA Sports FC 25 rolls out Premium Pass for Season 7: Here's what's on offer

EA Sports FC 25, a digital soccer game, has introduced a new tier to Season Pass to give users more choice in content and modes. The update has new rewards that include tradable and player items.

Premium Season Pass adds a second rewards track that runs alongside the standard ladder. Premium includes exclusive content such as tradeable packs, special player items, and rare cosmetic upgrades.

Users can purchase Premium Pass using either in-game currency — 1,000 FC Points or 500,000 Ultimate Team Coins — to get flexibility based on how they play and earn.

Launch Details and Availability

The new Premium Pass became available on April 24 at 7 AM UTC, coinciding with the start of Season 7. It has three major modes: Football Ultimate Team, clubs, and manager or player career. EA said the update is designed to give players more choice in how they progress through the game.

What’s included?

Premium Pass offers a wide range of rewards designed to appeal to both casual and dedicated players. Some of the highlights include:

Tradeable packs: Players can earn packs that can be sold or traded on the transfer market.

Player Items: Including TOTS Flashbacks and Honourable Mentions based on the 2024/25 football season.

10,000 season points (SP): Unlockable at level 20, these points can help players skip up to 10 levels in both the standard and premium ladders.

Evolution consumables: These allow players to boost their player stats further, including Playstyle+ and Role++ abilities.

Retro-Themed Cosmetics: TOTS-themed cosmetic items inspired by previous editions of Football Ultimate Team.

Flexibility in Progression

One key benefit of Premium Pass is that players can buy it at any point during the season and still earn all rewards for the levels they’ve already completed. This means players don’t need to decide upfront — they can opt in later without losing progress.

The SP boost works the same way. Even if players buy the Premium Pass late, the 10,000 SP bonus will still apply to their current level. However, it’s important to note that the boost can’t be saved for future seasons — it only applies to the current one.

Standard Rewards Remain Unchanged

EA confirmed that the standard Season Pass will not be affected by the introduction of the Premium version. All previously available rewards in the free tier will remain, and the Premium Pass is meant to add more — not replace or shift existing content.