Tech Wrap Aug 13: POCO M7 Plus, Lenovo IdeaTab, Pixel 10 Pro Fold design

Chinese smartphone brand POCO has launched the M7 Plus 5G smartphone in India, its latest addition to the M7 series. Starting at Rs 13,999, the smartphone is said to lead the segment with a 7,000mAh battery and a 6.9-inch FHD+ display that supports 144Hz refresh rate. The POCO M7 Plus is also rated IP64 for dust and water resistance.

Chinese consumer electronics maker Lenovo has launched two new Android tablets in India – IdeaTab with 5G connectivity option and Lenovo Tab. The Lenovo IdeaTab offers artificial intelligence features and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. The Lenovo Tab is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor, and is said to be more suited for multimedia usage.

Google reveals Pixel 10 Pro Fold design ahead of Aug 20 launch Google has released the first look of its next-generation book-style folding smartphone, likely to be called the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The device is expected to debut alongside the rest of the Pixel 10 lineup during the Made by Google event on August 20. From the preview, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold seems to retain much of its predecessor’s design, but with some refinements. Google has also showcased the phone in a new shade, anticipated to be named “Moonstone.” GTA V gets Nvidia DLSS 4 and multi-frame generation boost

Nvidia has announced that Rockstar Games is adding its DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation (MFG) to Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced. Nvidia is also rolling out a new Game Ready 580.97 driver to go with it. In simpler terms, if you have a compatible GeForce RTX 50-series or RTX 40-series graphics card, the game can now create extra in-between frames. This makes motion look smoother and helps maintain high graphics settings without the frame rate dropping — especially when using demanding ray tracing effects. Optiemus debuts RhinoTech, its made-in-India screen protectors for phones Indian telecom and electronics firm Optiemus has unveiled RhinoTech, a new brand of tempered glass screen protectors. The company stated that RhinoTech will deliver premium, made-in-India protectors for smartphones using glass “Engineered by Corning.”

Apple Arcade to get NFL Retro Bowl '26, more games Apple has announced that three new titles will be added to its Arcade subscription service on September 4, expanding its library of more than 200 games. The upcoming releases include NFL Retro Bowl ’26, Jeopardy! Daily, and My Talking Tom Friends+. In addition, Hello Kitty Island Adventure is set to receive a fresh update on September 18. Apple confirmed that all these games will be offered without ads or in-app purchases. Google News now shows top stories from your preferred sources Google Search is rolling out a new feature called Preferred Sources, allowing users in the US and India to personalise their Top Stories feed. According to a Google blog, the update lets people select their favourite news outlets so that content from these sources appears more frequently in the search results’ Top Stories section. The feature is designed to give readers more control over the news they see, instead of relying solely on Google’s algorithmic selection.

Why are OpenAI's legacy GPT models returning to ChatGPT? OpenAI has returned with a long list of AI models in ChatGPT to choose from. OpenAI launched GPT-5 recently with the promise that it would remove the hassle for users to choose the model that they want to interact with, including GPT-4o. After facing backlash from users, OpenAI has introduced “Auto”, “Fast”, and “Thinking” settings for GPT-5 that all ChatGPT users can select from the model picker. Additionally, it has also added all other existing models GPT-4o, GPT-4.1, and o3 under the “Legacy models” banner. Apple's low-cost MacBook with A-series iPhone chip may launch later in 2025