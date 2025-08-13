Apple's low-cost MacBook with A-series iPhone chip may launch later in 2025

Apple may be preparing to launch a budget-friendly MacBook model in the coming months. As reported by 9to5Mac, the company is said to be developing an entirely new entry-level MacBook variant that will use an iPhone-class A-series Apple Silicon instead of the M-series chips found in the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. According to the report, this new MacBook could arrive in late 2025 or early 2026.

Apple’s entry-level MacBook: What to expect

The report from 9to5Mac suggests this lower-cost MacBook might feature a more compact 12.9-inch display, noticeably smaller than the 13.6-inch panel on the MacBook Air.

The most significant change is expected to be under the hood. This 12.9-inch model is rumoured to be powered by an A-series Apple Silicon, likely the A18 Pro chip that debuted last year in the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max. By using a Pro-tier A-series processor instead of the higher-performance M-series, the device should still be capable of handling most macOS functions while keeping manufacturing costs and the retail price lower. Pricing for this new model is expected to be in the range of $599 to $699, according to the report, well below the MacBook Air’s $999 starting price in the US. In India, the MacBook Air with the M4 chip starts at Rs 99,900, meaning this new entry-level model could potentially launch at a significantly reduced price point.