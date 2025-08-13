Home / Technology / Tech News / Optiemus debuts RhinoTech, its made-in-India screen protectors for phones

Optiemus debuts RhinoTech, its made-in-India screen protectors for phones

Optiemus has launched RhinoTech, India-made screen protectors using Corning glass, offering durability, anti-microbial benefits, and premium options starting September

Ashok Kumar Gupta, Chairman, Optiemus Infracom launches RhinoTech Tempered Glass Screen Protectors with Glass Engineered by Corning
Ashok Kumar Gupta, Chairman, Optiemus Infracom launches RhinoTech Tempered Glass Screen Protectors with Glass Engineered by Corning
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 4:10 PM IST
Indian telecom and electronics firm Optiemus has unveiled RhinoTech, a new brand of tempered glass screen protectors. The company stated that RhinoTech will deliver premium, made-in-India protectors for smartphones using glass “Engineered by Corning.”
 
According to Optiemus, RhinoTech is the first brand to locally produce advanced-grade screen protectors featuring Corning glass technology in India. These protectors are designed to offer improved durability and also include hygienic benefits through the use of anti-microbial glass.
“We are excited to work with Optiemus to help offer Indian consumers the choice of a screen protector that is marked as Engineered by Corning,” said Sudhir Pillai, Managing Director, Corning India. “We believe that this development will support the country’s growing need for providing screen protectors for the mobile consumer electronics industry.”
 
The RhinoTech range will be produced at Optiemus’ Noida facility and distributed in both domestic and international markets.

RhinoTech screen protectors: Key features

  • Engineered by Corning: Specialised protectors developed with technology from Corning’s labs, aimed at delivering high-performance screen protection.
  • Anti-microbial Glass: Designed to ensure safer and more hygienic use of devices.
  • Unlimited replacement for up to one year
  • Fog-marked for authenticity

RhinoTech screen protectors: Availability

Initially, RhinoTech products will target the premium smartphone market. Optiemus also plans to expand the range to cover other categories, including budget smartphones, in the coming months.
These screen protectors are scheduled to be available in India by the end of September through the official RhinoTech website and select retail outlets in certain cities.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Optiemus InfracomsmartphonesIndian smartphone market

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

