Optiemus debuts RhinoTech, its made-in-India screen protectors for phones

Indian telecom and electronics firm Optiemus has unveiled RhinoTech, a new brand of tempered glass screen protectors. The company stated that RhinoTech will deliver premium, made-in-India protectors for smartphones using glass “Engineered by Corning.”

According to Optiemus, RhinoTech is the first brand to locally produce advanced-grade screen protectors featuring Corning glass technology in India. These protectors are designed to offer improved durability and also include hygienic benefits through the use of anti-microbial glass.

“We are excited to work with Optiemus to help offer Indian consumers the choice of a screen protector that is marked as Engineered by Corning,” said Sudhir Pillai, Managing Director, Corning India. “We believe that this development will support the country’s growing need for providing screen protectors for the mobile consumer electronics industry.”

The RhinoTech range will be produced at Optiemus’ Noida facility and distributed in both domestic and international markets. RhinoTech screen protectors: Key features Engineered by Corning: Specialised protectors developed with technology from Corning’s labs, aimed at delivering high-performance screen protection.

Anti-microbial Glass: Designed to ensure safer and more hygienic use of devices.

Unlimited replacement for up to one year

Initially, RhinoTech products will target the premium smartphone market. Optiemus also plans to expand the range to cover other categories, including budget smartphones, in the coming months.