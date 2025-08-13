GTA V gets Nvidia DLSS 4 and multi-frame generation boost: What changes

What’s new in GTA V Enhanced
- DLSS 4 + MFG in GTA V Enhanced: RTX 50-series and RTX 40-series owners can enable additional generated frames to smooth gameplay and complement the game’s existing ray-tracing features.
- New Nvidia driver: Game Ready 580.97 is available now and includes performance improvements for GTA V Enhanced.
- Bonus title updated: Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II Enhanced also gets DLSS 4 with MFG and adds a new Dark Rot mode.
What is DLSS and MFG
What this means for players
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app