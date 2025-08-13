Home / Technology / Tech News / GTA V gets Nvidia DLSS 4 and multi-frame generation boost: What changes

GTA V gets Nvidia DLSS 4 and multi-frame generation boost: What changes

With DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation, GTA V Enhanced players on Nvidia RTX 40- and 50-series cards get smoother gameplay, higher fidelity, and better ray tracing performance

GTA 5 Enhanced
GTA 5 Enhanced
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 1:41 PM IST
Nvidia has announced that Rockstar Games is adding its DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation (MFG) to Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced. Nvidia is also rolling out a new Game Ready 580.97 driver to go with it. In simpler terms, if you have a compatible GeForce RTX 50-series or RTX 40-series graphics card, the game can now create extra in-between frames. This makes motion look smoother and helps maintain high graphics settings without the frame rate dropping — especially when using demanding ray tracing effects.
 
The update for GTA V PC was released on August 12, 2025.

What’s new in GTA V Enhanced

  • DLSS 4 + MFG in GTA V Enhanced: RTX 50-series and RTX 40-series owners can enable additional generated frames to smooth gameplay and complement the game’s existing ray-tracing features.
  • New Nvidia driver: Game Ready 580.97 is available now and includes performance improvements for GTA V Enhanced.
  • Bonus title updated: Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II Enhanced also gets DLSS 4 with MFG and adds a new Dark Rot mode.

What is DLSS and MFG

DLSS, or Deep Learning Super Sampling, is a technology that sharpens game visuals without forcing the system to fully render every single pixel, which helps maintain high image quality while easing the workload on the graphics card.
 
Multi-frame generation builds on this by inserting additional frames between the standard ones, making movement appear much smoother during fast driving, intense shootouts, and quick camera pans. 

What this means for players

For players, this means more fluid motion, the ability to keep higher graphics settings or resolution without sacrificing smoothness, and better performance when using features like ray tracing. This MFG upgrade is exclusive to Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 50-series and RTX 40-series GPUs, while older cards can still use other DLSS features they support.
 
Anyone who owns the Legacy version of GTA V and GTA Online for PC can upgrade to the Enhanced version for free. The Enhanced edition also includes new vehicles and upgrades at Hao’s Special Works, the GTA Online Career Progress feature, access to sign up for GTA+ Membership, and more.

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

