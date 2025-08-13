Home / Technology / Tech News / Why are OpenAI's legacy GPT models returning to ChatGPT? We may have answer

Why are OpenAI's legacy GPT models returning to ChatGPT? We may have answer

After criticism over removing older models, OpenAI now offers GPT-5 in multiple modes and restores access to popular legacy models like GPT-4o, GPT-4.1, and o3

OpenAI, chatgpt
| Image: Bloomberg
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 3:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
OpenAI has returned with a long list of AI models in ChatGPT to choose from. OpenAI launched GPT-5 recently with the promise that it would remove the hassle for users to choose the model that they want to interact with, including GPT-4o. After facing backlash from users, OpenAI has introduced “Auto”, “Fast”, and “Thinking” settings for GPT-5 that all ChatGPT users can select from the model picker. Additionally, it has also added all other existing models GPT-4o, GPT-4.1, and o3 under the “Legacy models” banner.

What has happened

When OpenAI released GPT-5, it introduced GPT-5, GPT-5 Thinking, and GPT-5 Thinking Pro models. The company assured that OpenAI would automatically choose between these models depending on the query asked. It also removed all other models that were in use till the day before the release of GPT-5.
 
Many users lamented the change, as they had formed a bond with models like GPT-4o. Following this widespread backlash, OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman announced that they will retain the GPT-4o model for paid users, and they can opt to use it instead of the newer GPT-5 models.
 
Now, Altman has not just introduced “Auto”, “Fast”, and “Thinking” settings for GPT-5 that all ChatGPT users can select from the model picker but, it has also retained access to several legacy models, including GPT-4o, GPT-4.1, and o3 — which were deprecated last week.

What does this mean

On top of OpenAI choosing between the modes automatically, users now have a list to manually choose the AI model that they want to interact with.
 
Additionally, for those using GPT-5, ChatGPT will offer the following modes:
  • Auto: This mode lets ChatGPT decide the best mode for your query without manual selection. It balances speed and depth, switching between modes as needed.
  • Fast: Focuses on delivering quick responses with minimal processing time. Best for short, straightforward questions or when speed matters most.
  • Thinking: Takes more time to generate responses for greater depth and accuracy. Ideal for complex tasks that require reasoning, analysis, or detailed explanations.
For the near future, Altman wrote in his X post that the team is working on an update to GPT-5’s personality, which should feel warmer than the current personality but not as “annoying (to most users)” as GPT-4o.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Apple's low-cost MacBook with A-series iPhone chip may launch later in 2025

GTA V gets Nvidia DLSS 4 and multi-frame generation boost: What changes

Google News now shows top stories from your preferred sources: How it works

BGMI drops August 13 redeem codes: Win Swordsman backpack, more rewards

Apple Arcade to get NFL Retro Bowl '26, more games: Check titles, details

Topics :OpenAIChatGPTAI Models

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story