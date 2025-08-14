Home / Technology / Tech News / PUBG announces end of support for PS4, Xbox One from Nov 13: What it means

PUBG announces end of support for PS4, Xbox One from Nov 13: What it means

Starting November 13, PUBG Console will run exclusively on new-age consoles like PS5 and Xbox Series X and S, ending support for older generation consoles like PS4 and Xbox One

PUBG Battlegrounds
PUBG Battlegrounds
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
South Korean game publisher Krafton will shift PUBG Console exclusively to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S from November 13, 2025. According to the company’s official press release, this transition marks the end of support for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, which will no longer be playable or available for download after the stated date. For context, PUBG Console is the console-specific edition of the battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, designed for platforms like PlayStation and Xbox.
 
Krafton explained that persistent crash issues, memory constraints, and the limitations of older hardware drove the decision to focus solely on current-generation systems, allowing for a more streamlined and consistent gameplay experience.

What changes for console players

After the November 13 transition, PUBG Console will only run on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Players on PS4 and Xbox One won’t be able to play the game after the aforementioned date. Account data and in-game purchases remain intact — players simply need to log in on a supported console.
 
PlayStation users must download the PS5 version from the PlayStation Store, while Xbox Series users will get the update automatically via Smart Delivery. Krafton emphasises this is a necessary step for long-term sustainability and enhancement of the game’s quality and performance.
 
Krafton has noted that refunds for BATTLEGROUNDS Plus and PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS will be handled in accordance with each platform's refund policy and procedures. For more details, please contact the customer support team of your respective platform.

Supported specs on new-gen consoles

Xbox Series S
  • Resolution: 1080p / 1440p
  • FPS: 60/30
 
Xbox Series X
  • Resolution: 2160p
  • FPS: 60
 
PlayStation 5
  • Resolution: 1440p
  • FPS: 60
 
PlayStation 5 Pro
  • Resolution: 2160p
  • FPS: 60
In related news, Krafton has revealed plans to introduce a security update in August with PUBG version 37.1, designed to tackle increasingly advanced cheating techniques. The company said the upcoming kernel-level anti-cheat system has undergone internal testing and will enable more precise detection of unusual activity at the operating system level. As outlined in its official release, the system will remove offenders in real time, impose bans, and strengthen current protections, serving as a central element of PUBG’s 2025 Anti-Cheat Roadmap.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Google Messages app rolls out sensitive content warnings: How it works

BGMI's August 14 redeem codes: How to win 'Amethyst Nostalgia M249' reward

LinkedIn and Nikoli bring a twist to Sudoku with bite-sized daily puzzles

Google Gemini learns to remember and go incognito: Here's what it means

Samsung expands One UI 8 beta to Galaxy S24 series, Z Fold 6, Flip 6, more

Topics :PUBGPlayStationXbox

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story