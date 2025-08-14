PUBG announces end of support for PS4, Xbox One from Nov 13: What it means

Krafton explained that persistent crash issues, memory constraints, and the limitations of older hardware drove the decision to focus solely on current-generation systems, allowing for a more streamlined and consistent gameplay experience.

What changes for console players

After the November 13 transition, PUBG Console will only run on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Players on PS4 and Xbox One won’t be able to play the game after the aforementioned date. Account data and in-game purchases remain intact — players simply need to log in on a supported console.

PlayStation users must download the PS5 version from the PlayStation Store, while Xbox Series users will get the update automatically via Smart Delivery. Krafton emphasises this is a necessary step for long-term sustainability and enhancement of the game’s quality and performance.

Krafton has noted that refunds for BATTLEGROUNDS Plus and PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS will be handled in accordance with each platform's refund policy and procedures. For more details, please contact the customer support team of your respective platform.