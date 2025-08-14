Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Messages app rolls out sensitive content warnings: How it works

Google Messages app rolls out sensitive content warnings: How it works

Google Messages now shows sensitive content warnings and blurs nude images on send, receive, or forward. The feature works on-device and offers parental controls for children

Sensitive content warnings in Google Messages
Sensitive content warnings in Google Messages
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 12:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Google is rolling out sensitive content warnings in Messages to alert users when sending, receiving, or forwarding images that may contain nudity. In an update to its support page, Google detailed that the feature will automatically detect and blur such images, alongside adding child safety measures.

Sensitive content warnings in Google Messages: What is new

Google said that it will now show a sensitivity content warning on sending, receiving, or forwarding of images that may contain nudity. Additionally such images will be blurred automatically. The company said that all detection and blurring of nude images happens on the device, which ensures images and data remain private. 
  This functionality is switched on by default for supervised accounts and signed-in unsupervised teenagers.
  • Supervised users: Children cannot disable this feature. Parents can manage it via the Family Link app. Google Messages will display a warning if the child attempts to open, send, or forward a nude image.
  • Unsupervised teens (ages 13–17): The feature can be disabled from Google Messages settings.
  • Unsupervised adults (18+): Disabled by default but can be manually enabled in settings.

Google Messages: How to manage sensitive content warnings for supervised users

  • Open the Family Link app on your Android device.
  • Select your child’s profile.
  • Go to Controls > Contacts, Calls + Texts > Sensitive content warnings.
  • Toggle “Warnings in Google Messages” on or off. Your child will get a notification if this setting changes.

Google Messages: How to enable sensitive content warnings for unsupervised adults

  • Open Google Messages on your Android device.
  • Tap your profile picture and navigate to Messages settings.
  • Go to General > Protection and Safety > Manage sensitive content warnings.
  • Switch on “Warnings in Google Messages.”

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BGMI's August 14 redeem codes: How to win 'Amethyst Nostalgia M249' reward

LinkedIn and Nikoli bring a twist to Sudoku with bite-sized daily puzzles

Samsung expands One UI 8 beta to Galaxy S24 series, Z Fold 6, Flip 6, more

Garena Free Fire Max: August 14 redeem codes to win diamonds, weapon skins

Premium

Overlapping concerns, multi-sector impact delaying data protection law

Topics :GoogleGoogle IndiaGoogle apps

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story