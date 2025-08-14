Google Messages app rolls out sensitive content warnings: How it works

Sensitive content warnings in Google Messages: What is new
- Supervised users: Children cannot disable this feature. Parents can manage it via the Family Link app. Google Messages will display a warning if the child attempts to open, send, or forward a nude image.
- Unsupervised teens (ages 13–17): The feature can be disabled from Google Messages settings.
- Unsupervised adults (18+): Disabled by default but can be manually enabled in settings.
Google Messages: How to manage sensitive content warnings for supervised users
- Open the Family Link app on your Android device.
- Select your child’s profile.
- Go to Controls > Contacts, Calls + Texts > Sensitive content warnings.
- Toggle “Warnings in Google Messages” on or off. Your child will get a notification if this setting changes.
Google Messages: How to enable sensitive content warnings for unsupervised adults
- Open Google Messages on your Android device.
- Tap your profile picture and navigate to Messages settings.
- Go to General > Protection and Safety > Manage sensitive content warnings.
- Switch on “Warnings in Google Messages.”
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app