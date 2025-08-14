Apple reportedly filed patent for all-glass iPhone: Here's how it may look

Apple has reportedly filed a patent application for an all-glass iPhone design, potentially hinting at a future model. As per a 9to5Mac report, the filing describes an electronic device with a “six-sided glass enclosure,” aligning with Apple’s long-standing vision for iPhone hardware, what former design chief Jony Ive once called a “single slab of glass.”

ALSO READ: Apple starts testing smarter Siri with third-party app integration: Report Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman previously reported that Apple is planning a significant design overhaul, aiming to launch a mostly glass iPhone in 2027 to mark the product’s 20th anniversary. That model is expected to feature under-display Face ID and a front camera, along with a curved display. While Gurman’s description differs from the all-glass patent and seems more feasible in the near term, the filing offers insight into Apple’s ambitions for the future of the iPhone.

Apple’s all-glass iPhone patent: What it describes The patent outlines an electronic device that “includes a six-sided glass enclosure” with a touchscreen display “within the interior volume and positioned adjacent at least a portion of each of the six sides.” A separate section adds that the device could feature a touch-sensitive display assembly attached to the inner surface, capable of showing visuals “through at least a portion of each of the two major sides and at least a portion of each of the four peripheral sides” – effectively allowing content display and touch interaction on every edge. The document also notes openings in the glass for microphones and speakers, while emphasising a visually and tactilely seamless look: