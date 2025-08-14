Home / Technology / Tech News / Reliance Digital India sale: MacBook Air at ₹49,990, iPhone 13 at ₹39,900

Reliance Digital India sale: MacBook Air at ₹49,990, iPhone 13 at ₹39,900

Reliance Digital has announced Digital India sale in which it is offering deals, discounts, bank offers, and no-cost EMI on several products, including Apple iPhone, MacBook Air, and Google Pixel

Apple iPhone 13, MacBook Air, Google Pixel 9a
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 2:37 PM IST
Reliance Digital has kicked off the “Digital India sale”, live until August 17, in which it is offering discounts of up to 25 per cent along with bank offers, no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI), and UPI discounts on a range of electronics and gadgets. Key deals include the MacBook Air M1 at ₹49,990, iPhone 13 at ₹39,900, Google Pixel 9a at ₹42,999, and a 55-inch UHD Google TV at ₹24,990.
 
The sale also features an additional five per cent discount on UPI payments for select accessories and a one-EMI-free offer on certain products. 

Apple product offers

MacBook Air M1 – ₹49,990

After applying select bank offers, the first-generation MacBook Air M1 is available for ₹49,990, bringing Apple’s M1 chip performance and long battery life at a budget-friendly price.

MacBook Air M4 – ₹82,900

With an instant cashback of ₹10,000, the MacBook Air M4 is priced at ₹82,900. Opting for no-cost EMI further reduces the effective price.

iPhone 13 – ₹39,900

The iPhone 13 (128 GB) can be purchased for ₹39,900 after applying limited-time bank offers.

Google Pixel 9a – ₹42,999

The Google Pixel 9a with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is available for ₹42,999 for a limited period.

Other deals

  • Televisions: 55-inch UHD Google TV at ₹24,990; 43-inch FHD TV at ₹12,990.
  • Washing machines: AI-powered washer-dryer from ₹49,990, with a freebie worth ₹8,990.
  • Accessories: Five per cent off on UPI payments for personal audio, smartwatches, telecom, and IT accessories.
  • Refrigerators & ACs: Freebies worth up to ₹8,990 on side-by-side and double-door refrigerators; 1.5-ton 3-star ACs from ₹19,990.
  • Kitchen & home appliances: Buy one appliance and get five per cent off; two appliances for 10 per cent off; three appliances for 15 per cent off.

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

