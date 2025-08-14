Reliance Digital India sale: MacBook Air at ₹49,990, iPhone 13 at ₹39,900

Apple product offers
MacBook Air M1 – ₹49,990
MacBook Air M4 – ₹82,900
iPhone 13 – ₹39,900
Google Pixel 9a – ₹42,999
Other deals
- Televisions: 55-inch UHD Google TV at ₹24,990; 43-inch FHD TV at ₹12,990.
- Washing machines: AI-powered washer-dryer from ₹49,990, with a freebie worth ₹8,990.
- Accessories: Five per cent off on UPI payments for personal audio, smartwatches, telecom, and IT accessories.
- Refrigerators & ACs: Freebies worth up to ₹8,990 on side-by-side and double-door refrigerators; 1.5-ton 3-star ACs from ₹19,990.
- Kitchen & home appliances: Buy one appliance and get five per cent off; two appliances for 10 per cent off; three appliances for 15 per cent off.
