Tech Wrap Aug 21: Google Pixel 10 series, Apple store, WhatsApp voicemail

Google Pixel 10 series launched: Check India pricing, availability and more Google has rolled out the Pixel 10 series in India, featuring the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Pre-orders are now live for all models except the foldable variant. Buyers can avail offers like cashback on select bank cards, trade-in bonuses, and no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months. Apple to open third India store, 'Apple Hebbal', in Bengaluru on Sept 2 Apple is gearing up to launch its third official retail outlet in India—Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru—on September 2. The opening comes just ahead of the expected iPhone 17 lineup reveal. The new store will join Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in New Delhi as part of the company’s expanding India presence.

WhatsApp to soon get voicemail-style feature for missed calls WhatsApp is preparing a voicemail-like feature that enables users to leave a recorded message if a call is missed. According to WABetaInfo, the functionality is currently being tested by select Android beta users. The feature mirrors traditional voicemail and aims to streamline communication on the app. Google Pixel Watch 4, Buds 2a launched: India pricing, availability, more Alongside the Pixel 10 series, Google has also introduced the Pixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a at the Made by Google event on August 20. The Pixel Watch 4 runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5 Gen 2, while the Buds 2a are powered by Google’s Tensor A1 chip. Pricing and availability details for the Indian market have been revealed for both devices.

ROG Xbox Ally, Ally X handhelds to launch on Oct 16, coming to India later ASUS and Microsoft have announced the global launch of two new handheld consoles—the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X—set for October 16, 2025, across 30+ countries. While the exact India launch date has not been confirmed, Microsoft has said the devices will enter the Indian market after the global rollout. Pixel 10 Pro Fold: How it compares to Samsung and Vivo book-style foldables Google has introduced the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, its 2025 book-style foldable smartphone. It becomes the first foldable to feature IP68 certification for dust and water protection along with Qi2 magnetic wireless charging support. The device goes head-to-head with recent foldables like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Vivo’s X Fold 5.

Apple rolls out iOS 18.6.2 with critical security fix Apple has issued iOS 18.6.2 for compatible iPhones, urging immediate installation. The update fixes a major security loophole, which Apple described as an “extremely sophisticated attack” targeting specific individuals. No new features are part of the release, suggesting it may be the last iOS 18 update before the stable release of iOS 26 in September. Pixel 10 Pro, Pro XL: The Pro duo pack the best of Google, Android, Tensor The Pixel 10 series lineup includes the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Of these, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL are positioned as the top-tier flagships, equipped with Google’s most advanced hardware and software to date. Here’s a look at what the Pro models offer.

Search engines reportedly indexed users' chats with Grok Chats between users and Grok, the AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk’s xAI, have reportedly surfaced on Google Search. According to Forbes, users who clicked the “share” button within Grok exposed their conversations, which were subsequently indexed by search engines—making them publicly accessible online. Google refreshes Pixel Buds Pro 2 with AI-powered features Along with the Pixel 10 series, Pixel Watch 4, and Buds 2a, Google has refreshed its second-generation Pixel Buds Pro. The update adds gesture-based AI features like “Answer texts and calls hands-free,” enabling users to nod to accept or shake their head to reject. A new colour option has also been introduced.

CERT-In issues a warning for Google Chrome on desktop users The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has released a high-severity advisory for desktop users of Google Chrome. According to the agency, a security flaw in Chrome could allow attackers to remotely execute arbitrary code on affected systems. CERT-In has rated this vulnerability as ‘High’ in terms of severity. Pixel 10 series: Magic Cue to Camera Coach, Gemini AI features explained Unveiled on August 20, the Pixel 10 lineup—including Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold—brings Gemini-powered AI features to smartphones. Key additions include Magic Cue and Camera Coach. All models ship with Android 16, while Pro variants also come bundled with a one-year Google AI Pro subscription, unlocking tools such as Imagen 4 and Veo 3 for advanced image and video generation.