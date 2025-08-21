CERT-In issues a warning for Google Chrome on desktop users: Know why

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a high-severity warning for people who use Google Chrome on desktops. CERT-In, in an advisory, warned users regarding a vulnerability in Chrome that can allow a remote user to execute arbitrary code on systems. CERT-In has issued a ‘High’ severity warning for this vulnerability.

Who is affected by this?

Users running Google Chrome versions prior to 139.0.7258.138/.139 for Windows and Mac.

Users running Google Chrome versions prior to 139.0.7258.138 for Linux.

What’s the alert about?

In simpler words, CERT-In’s advisory means that a hacker sitting remotely could trick Chrome into running harmful commands on your system. This means that if you visit a malicious website or open a crafted link, the attacker could gain control over parts of your computer, install malware, steal data, or crash your system.