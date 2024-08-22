Tech wrap Aug 22: Pixel 9 sale, India-made iPhone 16 Pro, iOS bug, and more

Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL go on sale in India

Google's latest Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL smartphones are now available for purchase in India. Launched on August 13 at the Made by Google event, these models have been available for pre-order since then. Customers can buy either model through the e-commerce platform Flipkart or offline at Croma and Reliance Digital stores.

iOS bug crashes iPhones with simple character input

A recently discovered bug can crash an iPhone when a specific set of characters is typed. Typing “”:: in Spotlight Search or App Library search can cause the Apple mobile user interface to crash, with the device either reloading the lock screen or briefly going blank. This issue affects iOS 17 through iOS 18.1 but is not considered a security threat.

Apple is reportedly producing Pro models of its upcoming iPhone 16 series in India. While there have been multiple reports about Apple potentially starting assembly of the iPhone 16 Pro line in India, images of the box for an India-made iPhone 16 Pro have recently surfaced online, according to 9To5Mac. An image shared on the Chinese social media platform Weibo shows the label on the seal of an iPhone 16 Pro box stating “Assembled in India.”

Microsoft has announced that its Recall feature for Windows on ARM will launch in October, exclusively for Windows Insiders. Recall, an AI-powered feature available through the Microsoft Copilot+ PC platform, functions like a photographic memory, allowing users to revisit what they have previously seen or done on their PC.

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is planning to roll out a new feature aimed at increasing user privacy. Users would soon have an option to replace their phone numbers with usernames on the instant messaging platform. According to WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo, the upcoming feature, called "Username and PIN," will offer users three privacy settings: "Username," "Phone number," and "Username with PIN."

Samsung is set to launch the Fan Edition (FE) model of its flagship Galaxy S24, as the smartphone has reportedly received Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification. According to 91mobiles, the anticipated Galaxy S24 FE has appeared on the BIS certification website under the model number “SM-S721B/DS”. Although the BIS certification does not provide detailed specifications, it indicates that the Galaxy S24 FE might be launching in India soon.

Apple is reportedly planning to launch the second-generation AirPods Max alongside the anticipated iPhone 16 series next month. According to a report by 9To5Mac, the new AirPods Max 2 will feature significant upgrades that could bring it on par with the AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds. Although the current generation of AirPods Max is priced higher than the AirPods Pro 2, it lacks some of the advanced audio features found in the latter. This could change with the release of AirPods Max 2.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is expected to be integrated into Apple’s latest operating system for iPhone, iOS 18, later this year. The integration will not only introduce a set of generative AI tools to iPhones but also enhance the native voice assistant, Siri.

Hong Kong-based electronics manufacturer Secure Connection has unveiled a new line of Honeywell-branded soundbars in India. The newly launched models include the Trueno U4000 and Trueno U7000, both feature a black gloss finish and offer five play modes: Bluetooth, AUX, USB, Optical Input, and HDMI/ARC.

Zoom Video Communications raised its annual revenue forecast on Wednesday, driven by strong demand for its AI-powered collaboration tools deployed in hybrid work models, and said Kelly Steckelberg would step down as its CFO.

California legislators are set to vote on a bill as soon as this week that would broadly regulate how artificial intelligence is developed and deployed in California even as a number of tech giants have voiced broad opposition.

Google and Australia's national science agency will join hands to develop digital tools that automatically detect and fix software vulnerabilities for operators of critical infrastructure, seeking to combat a surge in cyberattacks.