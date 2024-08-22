WhatsApp tests usernames in shift from phone numbers for privacy: Know more

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is planning to roll out a new feature aimed at increasing user privacy. Users would soon have an option to replace their phone numbers with usernames on the instant messaging platform. According to WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo, the upcoming feature, called "Username and PIN," will offer users three privacy settings: "Username," "Phone number," and "Username with PIN."

With the username option, users can hide their phone numbers and display only their usernames to new contacts. However, existing contacts who already have the phone number will still be able to see it. If the username with PIN option is selected, users will use a four-digit PIN to connect with others; only those who know the PIN will be able to contact the user. Existing contacts with the phone number will still be able to reach the user even if the PIN is activated.

This feature, currently available in WhatsApp Android beta version 2.24.18.2, aims to enhance privacy and protect users against spam. While there is no official release date, it is expected that the feature might be launched before the end of the year. It will be optional, allowing users to enable or disable it as desired.

WhatsApp is also expected to introduce a chat theme feature for iOS in a future update. This feature will allow users to change the colour of chat bubbles and preview how message colours will look when applied.