iOS 18: How Apple plans to integrate ChatGPT with AI-powered Siri assistant

ChatGPT integration into iPhones will not bind Siri, rather the AI chatbot will work alongside the voice assistant to process more advanced requests

AI powered Siri
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 1:09 PM IST
OpenAI’s ChatGPT is expected to be integrated into Apple’s latest operating system for iPhone, iOS 18, later this year. The integration will not only introduce a set of generative AI tools to iPhones but also enhance the native voice assistant, Siri. Here is how ChatGPT integration will transform the iPhone experience:

ChatGPT integration

ChatGPT will be integrated into Apple’s voice assistant, but it will not replace Siri. Instead, both systems will work alongside each other, giving iPhone users the option to choose between them. When Siri is prompted with a query, the voice assistant will offer users the choice of using ChatGPT to answer the question. Users can opt to receive a response generated by Siri if they prefer.

At the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple stated that integrating ChatGPT within Siri would benefit iPhone users due to the AI chatbot’s extensive “world knowledge.” Currently, Siri sometimes cannot answer queries and relies on web search for information. ChatGPT’s integration will leverage its generative AI capabilities to provide more personalised responses. Conversely, the updated version of Siri, with deeper system integration, will be more adept at performing tasks such as setting reminders, drafting messages, and more.

It is important to note that enabling ChatGPT on Siri will not require downloading a separate app, and iPhone users will not need to create an OpenAI account to use ChatGPT through Siri.

ChatGPT in iOS 18

While Apple has introduced its own text and image generation tools with Apple Intelligence, iPhone users will also have the option to use ChatGPT for more advanced requests. Although Apple Intelligence offers writing tools, they are designed to assist users in writing themselves.

For generating complete messages or emails, iPhone users will have the option to use the ChatGPT compose tool. Users can enter their requests, and OpenAI’s chatbot will generate text from scratch. Additionally, users will be able to ask ChatGPT to generate images within the same compose tool.

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

