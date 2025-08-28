Tech Wrap Aug 28: Samsung Galaxy event, Amazfit fitness trackers, WhatsApp

Samsung has confirmed a launch event on September 4, where it plans to debut “premium AI tablets” along with the “newest member of the Galaxy S25 family.” This suggests that the Galaxy Tab S11 lineup and the Galaxy S25 FE (Fan Edition) smartphone could be unveiled at the event.

Amazfit has introduced two new wearables in India—the Helio Strap and Balance 2. The Helio Strap, the brand’s first screen-free device for fitness, recovery, and sleep tracking, was earlier available in limited regions and has now arrived in India. Meanwhile, the Balance 2 is a multi-sport smartwatch that offers military-grade durability, supports over 170 sports modes, and includes performance tracking features.

WhatsApp introduces Writing Help feature: What is it, how it works and more WhatsApp is adding an AI-based writing tool called “Writing Help.” The feature enables users to refine their messages by rephrasing, proofreading, or changing the tone before sending. Built on Meta’s Private Processing technology, it uses secure, cloud-based processing to ensure user privacy. Moto Buds Loop, Buds Bass launched with AI calling features Motorola has launched two new TWS earphones in India—Moto Buds Loop and Moto Buds Bass. The Moto Buds Loop features an open-ear design with 12mm ironless drivers, Sound by Bose tuning, and spatial audio. The Moto Buds Bass comes with 12.4mm composite dynamic drivers, Hi-Res LDAC support, and 50dB active noise cancellation (ANC) in an in-ear design. Both models have an IP54-rated water-repellent build, according to the company.

Google expands AI-powered Vids platform to free users, adds new features Google has extended its AI-driven video editor, Vids, to free account holders. Earlier restricted to Google Workspace and AI Premium subscribers, the platform now offers broader access with ready-made templates, stock media, and essential editing tools. Users can generate videos by converting Google Slides presentations, uploading clips, or recording directly in the app. Microsoft brings Copilot AI inside Samsung's 2025 TVs and monitors Microsoft has begun rolling out its Copilot AI assistant on Samsung TVs and smart monitors from the 2025 lineup, marking the first time the software maker has integrated its AI product directly into consumer televisions. The move allows users to access Copilot’s voice-powered features on the big screen, with support for content discovery, spoiler-free recaps, and everyday queries. The feature is free to use and available in select markets.

Microsoft brings cloud gaming to more affordable Xbox Game Pass tiers Microsoft is widening the availability of its Xbox cloud gaming service, giving more gamers the ability to stream titles across devices. Starting today, Xbox Insiders with Game Pass Core or Standard subscriptions can test cloud gaming for select titles and access PC versions of some games. Previously, these features were mainly limited to Game Pass Ultimate members, but the rollout is now expanding. Realme previews concept phones with 15000 mAh battery, built-in cooling fan To mark its seventh anniversary, Realme showcased two concept smartphones that push hardware limits. One prototype packs a massive 15,000mAh battery, claimed to provide up to four days of use per charge. The second, called the Chill Fan Phone, comes with a built-in cooling fan and thermoelectric cooler, designed to reduce temperatures by as much as six degrees Celsius.

iPhone 17 series: Apple may shake the lineup with an ultra-thin 'Air' model Apple has revealed it will host its ‘Awe dropping’ event on September 9, where the iPhone 17 lineup is expected to be announced. Similar to previous years, four models are likely, but 2025 could see a major change as reports suggest Apple might replace the Plus model with a new ultra-thin version called the iPhone 17 Air. Now, Google offers option on Play Store to open app soon after the download Google is rolling out a new Play Store feature that lets apps “auto-open” immediately after being installed on Android devices. Once enabled, the setting launches the app automatically after the download, removing the need for manual opening. A five-second countdown notification gives users the choice to cancel if they prefer. The feature is now rolling out globally to streamline app installations.