Tech Wrap August 1: Fortnite on Android, DJI Osmo 360, Samsung tri-fold

Epic Games is preparing to re-enter the Google Play Store following a US appeals court ruling that upheld a previous decision declaring Google's control over the Play Store and billing system as an “illegal monopoly.” Celebrating the legal win, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the Epic Games Store will soon be accessible on Android via the Play Store. This move may also bring Fortnite back to Android, mirroring its earlier comeback efforts after the Epic vs Apple dispute.

DJI launches Osmo 360, its first 360-degree high-res camera

Chinese technology company, Da-Jiang Innovations (DJI), has entered the 360-degree camera space with the launch of the Osmo 360, a compact dual-lens camera designed for high-resolution content creation. It’s the first 360 camera from DJI and boasts a number of industry firsts, including native 8K/50 frames per second video recording, dual one-inch HDR sensors, and 100-minute runtime at 8K/30 frames per second. According to DJI, the Osmo 360 is aimed at creators looking to capture panoramic or first-person content with minimal setup and high visual fidelity Samsung confirms tri-fold smartphone, XR headset for 2025 Samsung has confirmed it plans to release both its first tri-fold smartphone and the long-anticipated Project Moohan XR headset within this year. According to 9To5Google, the tech giant announced during its earnings call that it is “preparing to introduce next-generation innovative products, including our XR headset and tri-fold smartphone this year.” While previous reports hinted at tri-fold development, this is the company’s first formal acknowledgment of the device. Project Moohan, meanwhile, has already made a preview appearance.

Reddit plans major AI push to rival Google in search engine market Reddit is reportedly positioning itself to move beyond its role as a discussion forum and transform into a full-fledged search engine aimed at delivering valuable answers. According to The Verge, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman mentioned that the platform is working toward “making Reddit a go-to search engine.” The site is actively incorporating its large language model (LLM)-powered capabilities into its primary search functions. Samsung confirms Galaxy S25 FE is in works, may launch soon Samsung appears to be gearing up for an earlier-than-expected release of its Galaxy S25 Fan Edition (FE). Citing a report from Android Authority, the company revealed during its earnings call that the Galaxy S25 FE could launch ahead of its predecessor—possibly in August or early September. To compare, the Galaxy S24 FE was announced on September 26 last year and became available in the first week of October.

Vivo V60 5G to launch in India on August 12 Vivo has officially announced that it will launch the V60 5G smartphone in India on August 12. The company has shared key features, such as processor specifications and available colour options. Notably, the device will sport a camera system jointly developed with German optics company Zeiss. Google Pixel Watch 4: WearOS 6, Gemini assistant, brighter display expected Expected to debut with the Pixel 10 series at Google’s “Made by Google” event on August 20, the Pixel Watch 4 is not likely to undergo drastic changes but may introduce several important refinements. These improvements may include better repairability, enhanced battery performance, and a brighter display. One of the standout upgrades could be that the new Pixel Watch becomes serviceable — a feature missing in earlier models. Here’s what else could be new in Google’s next smartwatch.

Google's Pixel Buds 2a to launch alongside Pixel 10 series Newly leaked images of the upcoming Google Pixel Buds 2a showcase a revamped look, fresh color variants, and possible feature upgrades. A 9To5Google report indicates that although the charging case seems unchanged, the earbuds themselves might feature design modifications, potentially including extra microphones to support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Samsung Galaxy S26 series may get battery, charging upgrade Samsung is reportedly planning major battery improvements for its upcoming Galaxy S26 lineup. A report by 9to5Google suggests that the series could consist of three variants — the Galaxy S26 Pro (which might replace the standard version), the Galaxy S26 Edge (as a successor to the Plus), and the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Each model is anticipated to come with larger battery capacities, and the Ultra version might also benefit from faster charging capabilities.

OnePlus Pad Lite goes on sale with introductory offers The OnePlus Pad Lite, unveiled last week, is now available in India. Featuring the MediaTek Helio G100 chipset, it sports an 11-inch screen and a 9340mAh battery. The device comes in both Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi + cellular options. As part of the OnePlus Independence Day sale, the Pad Lite is being offered with promotional discounts.

iPhone 17 series: Apple likely to introduce new colours, models, and more Apple’s iPhone 17 series is expected to be introduced in early September 2025, with reports hinting at a design refresh, internal upgrades, and new color choices. A test unit of what is believed to be the iPhone 17 Pro was recently spotted in public, though little could be inferred from the initial leaks. However, a new batch of images has surfaced online, suggesting visual updates across the series, including a new "Desert Titanium" shade. Lava's affordable Blaze Dragon 5G smartphone goes on sale with bank offers

The Lava Blaze Dragon 5G, launched on July 25, is now available on Amazon India. With a price tag of ₹9,999, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor and includes 4GB RAM with 128GB of storage. The phone features a 6.7-inch screen and a 5000mAh battery. Lava claims that the device delivers a clean Android 15 experience, free from ads and bloatware. OpenAI removes ChatGPT share tool after privacy risks, Google indexing OpenAI has removed a recently introduced feature in its ChatGPT product that allowed users to make specific conversations publicly searchable, citing concerns about potential inadvertent sharing of sensitive information.