OnePlus Pad Lite goes on sale with introductory offers: Check price, specs

OnePlus Pad Lite, which was launched last week, is now available for purchase in India. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 processor, the OnePlus Pad Lite features an 11-inch display and a 9340mAh battery. It is available in both Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + cellular connectivity variants. The Pad Lite is available with introductory offers in the ongoing OnePlus Independence day sale, which is now live.

OnePlus Pad Lite: Price and availability

6GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi): Rs 15,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi + 4G LTE): Rs 17,999

Colour: Aero Blue

The OnePlus Pad Lite can be purchased across the OnePlus official web store and at experience stores, ecommerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart, and at select retail stores including Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics.

OnePlus Pad Lite: Offers Instant bank discount of up to Rs 2,000 from select bank cards.

Limited period discount of Rs 1,000.

With these offers in place, the net effective price of both variants can be brought down to Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively.

OnePlus Pad Lite: Details The OnePlus Pad Lite features an 11-inch display with 10-bit colour depth, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and peak brightness of 500 nits. It weighs 530g and has a slim 7.39mm profile. Audio is handled by a quad-speaker system with Hi-Res Audio certification.

It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A 9340mAh battery powers the device, with support for 33W fast charging. The tablet ships with OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15, offering features like Google Kids Space for child-friendly content and Open Canvas for flexible multitasking with resizable app windows. The tablet is integrated into the broader OnePlus ecosystem, offering: Screen Mirroring

Clipboard Sharing

Shared Gallery with OnePlus smartphones

Quick Share for Android

