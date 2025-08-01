Vivo V60 5G to launch in India on August 12: Check expected specs and more

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has confirmed the launch of the V60 5G smartphone in India on August 12. The company has also revealed some key specifications of the smartphone including processor details, colour options, and more. Additionally, the smartphone will feature a camera system co-engineered with the German optics brand Zeiss.

Vivo V60 5G smartphone will be the successor to the Vivo V50, which made its debut in India in February 2025.

Vivo V60 5G: What to expect

Vivo has confirmed that the V60 smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. The smartphone is likely to include LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. Vivo V60 5G will be available in India in three colour variants: Mist Gray, Moonlit Blue, and Auspicious Gold.

The company has revealed the design of the smartphone, which now appears to be inspired by the design of the recently launched Vivo X200 FE smartphone. The Vivo V60 features a similar-looking pill-shaped rear camera module. The smartphone also features Vivo’s signature Aura Light system. As for the cameras, Vivo has confirmed that the smartphone will get a 50MP telephoto lens with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and 10x zoom support. Besides, the smartphone is expected to sport a 50MP (Sony IMX766) primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S26 series may get battery, charging upgrade: What to expect The smartphone will pack a 6,500mAh battery which will likely support 90W wired charging. The smartphone has also been confirmed to get an IP68 and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.