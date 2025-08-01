The Pixel Watch 4 is likely to be unveiled alongside the Pixel 10 series at Google’s upcoming Made by Google event on August 20. While it’s not expected to be a radical overhaul, the next-gen smartwatch may bring some meaningful refinements, particularly in areas like repairability, battery life, and display. One of the biggest anticipated improvements is that the Pixel Watch 4 may finally be serviceable — something previous models lacked. Here's a rundown of everything that might be new with Google's next wearable.

Pixel Watch 4: Expected pricing

According to a report from Android Headlines, Google may revert to the older pricing structure for Pixel Watch. The Pixel Watch 4 (41mm, Bluetooth/Wi-Fi) is expected to launch at $349 in the US, the same as its predecessor. The LTE version may cost $399, reinstating the $50 price gap that was standard before the Pixel Watch 3. The larger 45mm variant is expected to retail at $399 (Wi-Fi) and $449 (LTE).

ALSO READ: Google's Pixel Buds 2a to launch alongside Pixel 10 series: What to expect Pixel Watch 4: Expected design changes In terms of design, the Pixel Watch 4 is expected to bring one of the most significant changes to Google’s smartwatch lineup – repairability. Unlike previous models, which could not be opened or fixed and were simply swapped out when damaged, the Pixel Watch 4 may be the first to allow actual repairs. This shift not only benefits users but also aligns with sustainability goals, especially considering how prone the domed glass can be to cracking. ALSO READ: iPhone 17 series: Apple likely to introduce new colours, models, and more Beyond repairability, the design may include a few subtle but notable tweaks. According to a report by PhoneArena, while overall case sizes (41mm and 45mm) are expected to remain unchanged, the Watch 4 could be slightly thicker, possibly balanced out by thinner bezels. Reports suggest wireless charging might return after being absent in recent models, and Google may introduce a redesigned, side-mounted charging system. Two new buttons seen in early images surfaced on the web also hint at new functionality, though their purpose remains unclear. As usual, the watch is likely to come in various colours with interchangeable bands to suit different preferences.

Pixel Watch 4: Expected display changes The new model is expected to retain Google’s Actua Display, which debuted in the Watch 3. However, the peak brightness is expected to increase from 2,000 nits to 3,000 nits – bright enough to ensure visibility even under direct sunlight, as reported by Economic Times. Other display-related specifications remain unknown for now, but more details may emerge closer to launch. Pixel Watch 4: Expected battery and charging enhancements As per PhoneArena, Google is planning a modest battery upgrade for both Pixel Watch 4 models. The smaller 41mm variant could feature a 327mAh battery, slightly bigger than the 307mAh battery on the Watch 3. Meanwhile, the larger 45mm version is expected to pack a 459mAh battery compared to 420mAh on its predecessor.

In addition to the capacity boost, the Pixel Watch 4 is also tipped to support faster charging. The new charging system may cut down charge times by up to 25 per cent compared to the previous generation, according to 9To5Google. It is rumoured to charge from zero to fifty per cent in fifteen minutes, and zero to eighty per cent in 30 minutes. ALSO READ: OnePlus Pad Lite goes on sale with introductory offers: Check price, specs Pixel Watch 4: Expected performance and software upgrades The Pixel Watch 4 is likely to run on the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 platform, the same chipset used in the last-gen model. On the software side, it’s expected to launch with Wear OS 6, now officially available and already running on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 8 series. Google Wear OS 6 brings new user interface elements based on the new Material 3 Expressive design language.