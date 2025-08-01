iPhone 17 colours: A fresh palette
What to expect from the iPhone 17 series
iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max
Camera upgrades are anticipated, including:
- A new 48MP telephoto sensor
- Multi-camera video support
- A sharper 24MP front camera
iPhone 17 Air: The slimline iPhone
- A 6.6-inch OLED display, positioned between the Pro and base models
- A slim profile measuring just 5.5mm, making it the thinnest iPhone yet
- A 48MP single rear camera
- A 24MP front-facing camera
- A battery capacity estimated to remain under 3,000mAh
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app