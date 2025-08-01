Apple’s iPhone 17 series is expected to debut in early September 2025, and reports suggest the line-up may introduce a refreshed design, upgraded internals, and new colour options. Recently, an alleged iPhone 17 Pro model has been seen tested in the open, but not much could be made out of the leaked images. Now, a fresh set of images have appeared on the web pointing to visual changes across the line-up, including what appears to be a new "Desert Titanium" colour option.

iPhone 17 colours: A fresh palette

According to images reported by Chronicle, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models may be available in four finishes: Black, White, Dark Blue, and an orange-toned “Desert Titanium”, indicating Apple might be experimenting with warmer, sand-like hues for its premium tier.

The iPhone 17 Air, an expected new addition replacing the current Plus model, is shown in Black, White, Light Blue, and Grey. The base iPhone 17 model may come in five shades: Black, White, Light Blue, Light Green, and Pink. ALSO READ: Samsung confirms Galaxy S25 FE is in works, may launch soon: What to expect What to expect from the iPhone 17 series iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max The Pro and Pro Max models are expected to feature a dual-finish design with an aluminium frame and a glass back to support MagSafe. The Apple logo may be repositioned, and the design could include a full-width camera bar, replacing the current corner bump.