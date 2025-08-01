Home / Technology / Tech News / iPhone 17 series: Apple likely to introduce new colours, models, and more

Apple's iPhone 17 series may feature new colours, redesigned cameras, slimmer Air model, and the next-gen A19 chip; launch expected in early September 2025

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 12:56 PM IST
Apple’s iPhone 17 series is expected to debut in early September 2025, and reports suggest the line-up may introduce a refreshed design, upgraded internals, and new colour options. Recently, an alleged iPhone 17 Pro model has been seen tested in the open, but not much could be made out of the leaked images. Now, a fresh set of images have appeared on the web pointing to visual changes across the line-up, including what appears to be a new "Desert Titanium" colour option.
 

iPhone 17 colours: A fresh palette

According to images reported by Chronicle, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models may be available in four finishes: Black, White, Dark Blue, and an orange-toned “Desert Titanium”, indicating Apple might be experimenting with warmer, sand-like hues for its premium tier.
 
The iPhone 17 Air, an expected new addition replacing the current Plus model, is shown in Black, White, Light Blue, and Grey. The base iPhone 17 model may come in five shades: Black, White, Light Blue, Light Green, and Pink.

What to expect from the iPhone 17 series

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max

The Pro and Pro Max models are expected to feature a dual-finish design with an aluminium frame and a glass back to support MagSafe. The Apple logo may be repositioned, and the design could include a full-width camera bar, replacing the current corner bump.

Camera upgrades are anticipated, including:

  • A new 48MP telephoto sensor
  • Multi-camera video support
  • A sharper 24MP front camera
Both models are likely to be powered by the A19 Pro chip, reportedly with more GPU cores than the standard A19 variant. 

iPhone 17 Air: The slimline iPhone

Apple is expected to replace the Plus model with a new “Air” variant. The iPhone 17 Air could feature:
  • A 6.6-inch OLED display, positioned between the Pro and base models
  • A slim profile measuring just 5.5mm, making it the thinnest iPhone yet
  • A 48MP single rear camera
  • A 24MP front-facing camera
  • A battery capacity estimated to remain under 3,000mAh
The Air model appears to be aimed at users who prefer a larger screen in a lightweight and sleek design.

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

